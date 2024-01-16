Veterinary Telemedicine Market worth $1,230 million by 2028
Veterinary Telemedicine Market by Type (Telephone, Internet), Component (Software & Services, Hardware), Application (Diagnosis & Treatment, Prescription, Follow-up, Consultation, Education), Animal Type (Companion, Livestock) & Region - Global Forecast t
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 16, 2024 ) The report "Veterinary Telemedicine Market by Type (Telephone, Internet), Component (Software & Services, Hardware), Application (Diagnosis & Treatment, Prescription, Follow-up, Consultation, Education), Animal Type (Companion, Livestock) - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 1,230 million by 2028 from USD 530 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period. Growth in this market can primarily be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in pets which led to a growing demand for veterinary telemedicine as a valuable tool for managing these conditions. Telemedicine enables remote monitoring of pets' chronic conditions through wearable devices and remote communication, allowing veterinarians to assess their condition and adjust treatment plans as needed. Regular virtual check-ins help veterinarians address concerns, answer questions, and ensure effective management of chronic diseases.
The internet segment holds the major share of the veterinary telemedicine market.
Based on type, the veterinary telemedicine market is segmented into telephone and internet. The internet segment holds the major share of the veterinary telemedicine market. A large share of the internet segment can be attributed to the simple image and video transmission, which can provide veterinarians with more information about the pet’s health.
The software & services segment holds the major share of the veterinary telemedicine market.
Based on component, the veterinary telemedicine market is segmented into software & services and hardware. The software & services segment holds the major share of the veterinary telemedicine market. A large share of the software & services segment can be attributed to the growing demand for cloud-based and on-demand services. Cloud computing and on-demand services have several advantages over traditional software and services, including cost effectiveness, scalability, and flexibility.
North America segment accounted for the largest share of the veterinary telemedicine market.
The global veterinary telemedicine market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America dominated the veterinary telemedicine market in 2022. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to the convenience of telemedicine. Telemedicine can be a more affordable option for pet owners, especially those who live in rural areas or who have difficulty traveling. Telemedicine allows pet owners to get veterinary care without having to leave their homes. This can be especially convenient for busy people.
The major players in the veterinary telemedicine market include Vettriage (US), JustAnswer (US), Airvet (US), PetDesk (US), Pawsquad (UK). FirstVet (Sweden), Vetster (Canada), TeleVet (US), Anipanion (US), VitusVet (US), Whiskers Worldwide (US), WellHaven Pet Health (Canada), AskVet (US), Petriage (US), BI X GmbH (Germany), GuardianVets (US), TeleTails (US), Activ4Pets (US), BabelBark (US), Linkyvet (France), VetChat (Australia), VetCT (US), VetoClock (Spain), VetNow (US), Vetsource (US).
