Nanofiltration Membrane Market Strategy, Industry Latest News, Top Company Analysis, Research Report Analysis and Share by Forecast
The Nanofiltration Membrane Market is experiencing robust growth due to rising demand for water purification and industrial applications. Advanced nanotechnology enables precise filtration, enhancing water quality and process efficiency.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 12, 2024 ) The report "Nanofiltration Membrane Market by Type (Polymeric, Ceramic, Hybrid), Module (Spiral Wound, Tubular, Hollow Fiber, Flat Sheet), Application (Municipal, Industrial), And Region (North America, Europe, Apac, South America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.8% from USD 1.0 billion in 2023.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Nanofiltration Membrane Market"
202 - Market Data Tables
40 - Figures
210 - Pages
The major drivers for the nanofiltration membrane market are rising industrialization and urbanization, declining freshwater resources, and low energy consumption in nanofiltration. Fouling in nanofiltration membranes is the major restraint in this market. Opportunities for the market include rising advancements in nanofiltration membranes and the growing food & beverage industry.
Nanofiltration Membrane Market Key Players
New product launches and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key global players in the nanofiltration membranes market include DuPont Water Solutions (US), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Veolia Environnement S.A. (France), Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), GEA Group AG (Germany), Hydranautics (US), NX Filtration (Netherlands), Pall Corporation (US), Vontron Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and Pentair (US) among others.
DuPont
DuPont, as an organization, serves a diverse array of products and has 15 product lines, which include adhesives, advanced printing solutions, clean technologies, construction materials, consumer products, electronic solutions, fabrics, fibers & nonwovens, home garden & car care, industrial films, medical devices & materials, packaging materials & solutions, personal protective equipment, resins, solar solutions, and water solutions. DuPont holds 176 brands under one umbrella. The company operates through three major segments: electronics & industrial, water & protection, and corporate & other. The company offers a wide range of nanofiltration underwater solutions product lines under the brand name FilmTec for various applications such as municipal, residential, commercial, food & beverage, industrial utility, oil & gas upstream, and power generation.
“Ceramic segment is projected to be the third fastest CAGR by type, in terms of value, during the forecast period.”
Ceramic nanofiltration membranes offer specific advantages in separation techniques, including chemical, mechanical, and thermal stability. They are also stable in organic solvents. Ceramic nanofiltration membranes have high abrasion resistance, making them suitable for harsh operating environments. Ceramic nanofiltration membranes are used in various industries, including water treatment in oil sand mines, industrial wastewater treatment, and the food and beverage industry. They can also be used for the removal of disinfection by-products.
“Hollow fiber segment is projected to grow with the second fastest CAGR by module, in terms of value, during the forecast period.”
The design of the hollow fiber module is important for efficient and effective industrial treatment. The module should be designed to maximize membrane area, optimize flow distribution, and minimize fouling or scaling. The operating conditions, including temperature, pressure, and pH, should be considered when selecting a nanofiltration membrane and designing the hollow fiber module. The membrane and module should be able to withstand the specific operating conditions of the industrial treatment process.
“North America is expected to be the second largest growing market for nanofiltration membrane during the forecast period, in terms of value.”
North America will be the second-largest region in the nanofiltration membranes market in 2022. The important environmental regulations in this region that directly affect the water treatment industry are the Clean Water Act (CWA), the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA). In the US, the CWA has established the basic structure for regulating the discharge of pollutants in the water channels and quality standards for surface water. Standards are set for drinking water quality and the implementation of various technical and financial programs to ensure drinking water safety.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=71496888
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=71496888
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Nanofiltration Membrane Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=71496888
