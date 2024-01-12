Electric Ship Market Size to Expand to USD 14.2 Billion by 2030
Electric Ship Market Size, Share, Industry, Statistics & Growth Analysis Report by Type (Fully electric, Hybrid), Ship Type (Commercial, Defense), System, Mode of Operation (Manned, Remotely Operated, Autonomous), End Use (Newbuild & Linefit, Retrofit), P
(EMAILWIRE.COM, January 12, 2024 ) The Electric Ship Market size is poised for remarkable growth, with a projected increase from USD 3.3 billion in 2022 to USD 14.2 billion by 2030, exhibiting a substantial CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period. This surge in market size is primarily fueled by the rising demand for hybrid and fully electric vessels, signaling a transformative shift in the maritime industry.
Market Statistics and Trends:
CAGR and Market Size: The Electric Ship market is set to experience an impressive CAGR of 20.0% from 2022 to 2030, propelling the market size from USD 3.3 billion to USD 14.2 billion.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=167955093
Market Expansion Drivers:
Demand for Green Transformation: The increasing demand for hybrid and fully electric vessels is a driving force behind the expansion of the Electric Ship market. Countries worldwide are prioritizing reduced or zero-emission transport systems, particularly in the maritime tourism industry.
Segment Analysis:
Power Segment: The 75-150 kW segment is projected to dominate the market share in the power segment during the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to the electrification of medium-size passenger ferries, aligning with the global push for green transformation in maritime transportation.
System Segment: The Energy Storage System segment is expected to dominate the Electric Ship market during the forecast period. Energy storage systems, comprising batteries, ultra-capacitors, flywheels, and fuel cells, play a pivotal role in various ship types, contributing to the growing dominance of this segment.
Mode of Operation: The Manned segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. Traditional crewed vessels with human operators are leading the electric ship market, driven by the retrofitting of diesel-driven ships with electric and hybrid propulsion systems.
Regional Insights:
Europe Dominance: Europe is expected to account for the largest share in 2022 and witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region benefits from increasing trade activities, the electrification of marine vessels, and heightened defense investments, driving the modernization of defense vessels.
Key Market Players: Major players contributing to the Electric Ship market include ABB (Switzerland), Leclanché S.A. (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Wartsila (Finland), and Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway). These companies play a crucial role in shaping the industry landscape through their expertise in electric ship technologies and innovative solutions.
Inquiry before buying @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=167955093
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
Market Statistics and Trends:
CAGR and Market Size: The Electric Ship market is set to experience an impressive CAGR of 20.0% from 2022 to 2030, propelling the market size from USD 3.3 billion to USD 14.2 billion.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=167955093
Market Expansion Drivers:
Demand for Green Transformation: The increasing demand for hybrid and fully electric vessels is a driving force behind the expansion of the Electric Ship market. Countries worldwide are prioritizing reduced or zero-emission transport systems, particularly in the maritime tourism industry.
Segment Analysis:
Power Segment: The 75-150 kW segment is projected to dominate the market share in the power segment during the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to the electrification of medium-size passenger ferries, aligning with the global push for green transformation in maritime transportation.
System Segment: The Energy Storage System segment is expected to dominate the Electric Ship market during the forecast period. Energy storage systems, comprising batteries, ultra-capacitors, flywheels, and fuel cells, play a pivotal role in various ship types, contributing to the growing dominance of this segment.
Mode of Operation: The Manned segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. Traditional crewed vessels with human operators are leading the electric ship market, driven by the retrofitting of diesel-driven ships with electric and hybrid propulsion systems.
Regional Insights:
Europe Dominance: Europe is expected to account for the largest share in 2022 and witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region benefits from increasing trade activities, the electrification of marine vessels, and heightened defense investments, driving the modernization of defense vessels.
Key Market Players: Major players contributing to the Electric Ship market include ABB (Switzerland), Leclanché S.A. (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Wartsila (Finland), and Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway). These companies play a crucial role in shaping the industry landscape through their expertise in electric ship technologies and innovative solutions.
Inquiry before buying @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=167955093
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results