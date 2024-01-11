Whole Grain Food Market is expected to reach USD 55.86 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.3 Percent
North America is dominating the whole grain food market due to increased awareness of the health benefits associated with whole grains.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 11, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Whole Grain Food Market was USD 36.42 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 55.86 Billion by 2029.
Whole Grain Food Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Whole Grain Food Market Report analyzes global trends, market dynamics, and competitive landscapes in the whole grain food sector. Utilizing primary and secondary research, including industry databases and expert insights, the report assesses market segments, consumer preferences, key players, and future prospects in the whole grain food industry.
Whole Grain Food Market Dynamics
The Whole Grain Food Market is growing due to increased health consciousness among consumers, driving demand for nutritious food options. Rising awareness of whole grain benefits, including fiber content and disease prevention, fuels market growth. Additionally, innovative product developments by manufacturers, along with government initiatives promoting healthy diets, further propel the expansion of the whole grain food market globally.
Whole Grain Food Market Regional Insights
North America held the largest whole grain food market share in 2023 due to heightened health awareness favoring whole grains. The region, notably the United States, emphasizes integrating whole grains into diverse food categories.
Whole Grain Food Market Segmentation
By Source
Maize
Wheat
Brown Rice
Oats
Rye
Barley
Quinoa
Mult-grain
By Flavour
Fruit
Nuts
Honey
Chocolate
Vanilla
By Products
Biscuits
Crunch Bites
Chocolate Chip
Flakes
Snack Bars
By Product Nature
Organic
Original
By Packaging Format
Bags & Couches
Folding Cartons
Trays & Containers
Cans
Whole Grain Food Key Competitors include:
Sanitarium
Bokomo
Barilla
Cargill
Active Iron
Odlums
Weetabix
Nestle
