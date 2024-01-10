2024 Insolvency Software Market Size | A complete Outlook 2028
Demand for insolvency software has been increased to manage insolvency cases effectively. The demand for cost-effective solutions to reduce bankruptcy arises from various reasons, including maintaining financial stability for individuals and businesses, p
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 10, 2024 ) According to a research report "Insolvency Software Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, & SMEs), Application (Document Management, Financial Transaction Management, Reporting, Compliance, Creditor Management), Vertical - Global Forecast to 2028" published by MarketsandMarkets, the Insolvency Software market is projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2023 to USD 2.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Insolvency Software Market”
184 -Tables
43 - Figures
217 - Pages
Based on organization size, the SME segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period
SMEs are swiftly advancing toward cloud-based insolvency software solutions to achieve better operational productivity, considering the lower operating costs associated with these solutions. As the number of SMEs is increasing, the adoption of insolvency software solutions is expected also to increase. One of the main reasons expected to fuel the growth of the insolvency software market in the SME segment is the cost-saving benefit that can be achieved by deploying these solutions. The requirement for insolvency software solutions in SMEs arises from simplifying insolvency processes, ensuring compliance, and enhancing financial recovery cost-effectively and efficiently.
Europe is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period.
Europe has been a global innovator. It is at the forefront of adopting insolvency software technologies and retail and financial services. The region has always depended on the stability and convenience of its well-established payment infrastructure. Europe has led the growth of Insolvency software solutions due to the presence of integrated software vendors that integrate business management capabilities. The widespread adoption of mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, and the need for convenient access to financial solutions has positively affected Europe’s Insolvency software market growth.
Market Players
The Insolvency Software Market comprises significant providers, such as Clio (Canada), CARET (US), Altisource (US), Aryza (Ireland), Stretto (US), Epiq (US), Kroll (US), Turnkey IPS (UK), QwikFile (US), Fastcase (US), CaseWare (Canada), Standard Legal (US), LegalPRO (US), PracticePanther (US), Smokeball (US), Litera (US), stp.one (Germany), NeSL (India), Fileassure (Canada), and CloudLex (US). These competitors have used various growth methods to increase their market share in the Insolvency Software industry, including partnerships, agreements, collaborations, new product releases, product enhancements, and acquisitions.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/insolvency-software-market.asp
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/insolvency-software.asp
