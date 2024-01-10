Vaccine Adjuvants Market worth $1.2 billion by 2028 , growing at a CAGR of 6.9%
Vaccine Adjuvants Market by Product (Emulsions, Pathogen, Saponin, Particulate), Route of administration (Subcutaneous, Intramuscular), Disease Type (Infectious, Cancer), Type ( Human vaccine, Veterinary vaccine) - Global Forecast to 2028
The report "Vaccine Adjuvants Market by Product (Emulsions, Pathogen, Saponin, Particulate), Route of administration (Subcutaneous, Intramuscular), Disease Type (Infectious, Cancer), Type ( Human vaccine , Veterinary vaccine) - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2028 from USD 0.8 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.
The global vaccine adjuvants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market are collaborations & partnerships among market players for vaccine adjuvants development, increasing focus on immunization programs and rise in number of vaccine approvals in last 2-3 years.
The adjuvant emulsions segment is expected to have the dominant share of the vaccine adjuvants market in 2022:
Based on product, the global vaccine adjuvants market is segmented into adjuvant emulsions, pathogen components, saponin-based adjuvants, particulate adjuvants, and other adjuvants. In 2022, the adjuvant emulsions segment accounted for largest share of the vaccine adjuvants market. Increased use of adjuvant emlusions in the vaccine production is serving as driving factor for the growth of the adjuvant emulsions segment during the forecast period.
The infectious disease segment accounted for the largest share of the disease type segment in the vaccine adjuvants market in 2022.
The infectious diseases segment is the fastest growing segment and accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. The large share of this segment can be attributed to rising demand for novel adjuvanted vaccines for infectious diseases. Rising focus on development of plant based adjuvants is further likely to have positive impact on the segmental growth.
The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the vaccine adjuvants market in 2022.
The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the market. The growth of the vaccine adjuvants markets on the region is driven by rising emphasis on strategic initiatives such as partnerships, collaborations & expansion and increased adoption of adjuvanted vaccine among the patent population.
The vaccine adjuvants market is competitive, with a small number of players competing for market shares. Dynavax Technologies (US), GSK plc (UK), Croda International plc (UK), SEPPIC (France), Novavax (US), SPI Pharma (Associated British Foods plc) (UK), Agenus Inc. (US), Phibro Animal Health Corporation (US), Aurorium (Vertellus) (US), Merck KGaA (Germany) are some of the leading players in this market. Most companies in the market focus on organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, to increase their product offerings, cater to the unmet needs of customers, increase their profitability, and expand their presence in the global market.
