Real Web Marketing Offers Brand Story Videos
Real Web Marketing Inc. has announced that it is offering production of brand story videos.
Real Web Marketing Inc. (https://www.realwebmarketing.net), a website marketing company located in Southern California, has announced that it is offering production of brand story videos.
A brand story video is a short video, done for a business, usually 2 minutes or less, that introduces and explains what the business is, and usually features an interview with an owner or top executive. The objective of this type of video is to show the essence of who the owner or principle is, what they are about, and what their vision is for the company.
A brand story is done interview style, meaning interviewing one of the owners or principles of the company. Then while that person is talking, the visuals go back and forth between video of that person talking, and what is called B-roll, which is video or still images showing other things in the company. B-roll could consist of showing the products of the company, showing those products being made, showing the staff servicing the company’s customers, or showing the building or multiple locations.
John Eberhard, President of Real Web Marketing, stated “There are a couple reasons why a brand story video is important. First, it helps a company to build relationships with current or new clients or customers, by introducing them to the company and giving them an in-depth understanding of who they are. Secondly, a brand story video automates the introduction of the company, its products or services, and what it stands for. So when you are trying to educate a new client or customer on what the company is about, you can have them watch the video, and you don’t have to do that same introduction over and over again. Third, this type of video helps to drive sales by building the relationships, giving the in depth introduction to the company and by automating the process.”
Eberhard went on to list what types of things should be included in a brand story video:
Explain who you are.
Explain why you are passionate about what you do, what drives you.
What are the services or products you offer?
Explain why you are unique in the marketplace, why you are the clear choice for the customer to choose.
The call to action, usually where you tell the person watching to contact you and put up contact info on the screen.
John Eberhard has been involved in marketing for a wide variety of businesses for 34 years. Real Web Marketing Inc. was founded in 1999 in the Los Angeles area, and has clients all over the U.S, in a wide variety of fields such as health care, consulting, construction, home improvement, skin care, debt counseling, personnel recruitment, court reporting, attorneys, business consulting, restaurants, drug rehabilitation, publishing, software, residential and commercial real estate, dance instruction, tax services, plumbing, tree nurseries, landscaping and many others. The services offered by Real Web Marketing Inc. include video production, pay-per-click campaign management, website design, search engine optimization, social media marketing, link building, online PR, print design, and market research. The company is also a Google Partner and is Google Ads Certified. The company can be reached at 661-441-2429, or on their website at https://realwebmarketing.net.
Contact Information:
Real Web Marketing, Inc.
John Eberhard
Tel: 661-441-2429
Email us
