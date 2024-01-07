Fermented Milk Market to reach USD 399.89 Bn by 2029, emerging at a CAGR of 5.5 percent for (2023-2029)
Europe is expected to dominate the Fermented Milk Market during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 07, 2024 ) The total global market for the “Fermented Milk Market” was valued at USD 274.90 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 399.89 Bn by 2029.
Fermented Milk Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Fermented Milk Market report presents a qualitative and quantitative analysis of market size, price, demand, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain, investment, other key aspects, and predictions. The Bottom-up approach was used to estimate the market size and SWOT analysis was used to analyze the industry’s weaknesses and strengths.
Fermented Milk Market Dynamics
Consumers are looking towards foods with added functional benefits, and fermented milk products are perceived as a natural source of probiotics, vitamins, and minerals. Rising incomes in various regions contribute to increased spending on premium and healthier food options, including value-added fermented milk products.
Fermented Milk Market Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific has been a significant market for fermented milk products, with yogurt being a staple in many countries. The market is driven by the cultural tradition of consuming fermented products, including yogurt, lassi, and various regional variations.
Fermented Milk Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Yogurt
Kefir
Buttermilk
Laban
Skyr
Other
By Distribution Channel
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online Retail
Specialty Stores
Direct Sales
Fermented Milk Key Players include:
Danone
Nestle
Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.
Lactalis
General Mills
Chobani
Muller Group
Yoplait
Arla Foods
Kraft Heinz
