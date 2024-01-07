CBD Skin Care Market to grow at a CAGR of 24.90 percent to reach USD 3014.32 Mn by 2029
Growing awareness of the potential benefits of CBD in Skin Care, coupled with increased acceptance of CBD in beauty and wellness products, is a significant driver for market growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 07, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “CBD Skin Care” was USD 635.7 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.90 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 3014.32 Mn by 2029.
CBD Skin Care Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report includes CBD Skin Care Market size estimation, the growth rate, and existing and future market trends. A thorough report includes the drivers, restraints, upcoming opportunities, and challenges of the CBD Skin Care Market. For the analysis of the market, data was collected using both primary and secondary methods.
CBD Skin Care Market Dynamics
Increasing awareness about the potential benefits of CBD (cannabidiol) in skincare, including anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, has been a significant driver. Consumers are giving more importance to health and wellness which also drives the demand for natural and health beauty products in market.
CBD Skin Care Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the largest market share in 2022 due to its favorable regulation environment. For instance, cleaner regulations help to provide businesses to operate within legal boundaries.
CBD Skin Care Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Oils
Lotion and Creams
Masks and Serums
Bath and Soaps
Others
By Application
Facial care
Body Care
By Source
Hemp
Marijuana
By Distribution Channel
Departmental Stores
E-Commerce
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
Retail Pharmacies
Others
CBD Skin Care Market Key Competitors include:
Cannuka, LLC
CBD For Life
Earthly Body
Elixinol Global Limited
Endoca Company
Green Growth Brands
Herbivore botanicals
IldiPekar Skin Care & Spa
Isodiol International Inc
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
