Marine HVAC Market to reach USD 1057.5 Mn by 2029, emerging at a CAGR of 3.45 percent and forecast (2023-2029)
Potential regions for Marine HVAC market expansion include the US, Canada, and Mexico.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 06, 2024 ) The total global market for the “Marine HVAC Market” was valued at USD 834 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.45 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 1057.5 Mn by 2029.
Marine HVAC Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a strategic analysis of the Marine HVAC Market analysis from top key players including market share, size, major drivers, challenges, and opportunities. The report included primary and secondary research methodology, where industry experts were interviewed, and data were gathered from various sources such as company websites, annual reports, and press releases.
Marine HVAC Market Dynamics
An increase in maritime trade activities and the expansion of the global shipping fleet are primary drivers that demand marine HVAC systems and influence market growth during the forecast period.
Marine HVAC Market Regional Insights
North America held the largest market share in 2022, particularly the United States, which has a substantial market share due to its large fleet of commercial and military vessels. Stricter regulations on emissions and a focus on energy efficiency contribute to the market's growth.
Marine HVAC Market Segmentation
By Type
All water systems
All air systems (high or low-pressure)
Air-and-water systems
Others
By Capacity
Less than 10 RT
11- 100 RT
More than 100 RT
By Technology
Marine ventilation systems
Marine air conditioning
Marine heating systems
Marine refrigeration systems
By Application
Engine room
Cargo hold
Deck
Galley
Tender garage
Others
Marine HVAC Key Players include:
Carrier Corporation (US)
Daikin Industries (Japan)
Johnson Controls (US)
Bronswerk Marine Inc.(Canada)
Drews Marine GmbH (Germany)
HVAC Actuators Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 5.45 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.6 percent during the forecast period.
Marine Battery Market-The Market size is expected to reach USD 1783 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 18.3 percent during the forecast period.
HVAC Actuators Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 5.45 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.6 percent during the forecast period.
Marine Battery Market-The Market size is expected to reach USD 1783 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 18.3 percent during the forecast period.
