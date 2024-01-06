Fly Traps Market to reach USD 402.58 Mn by 2029, emerging at a CAGR of 5.8 percent and forecast (2023-2029)
The key players in this Fly Traps Market are Catchmaster, Flowtronics, Havahart, Kness Fly Traps, DynaTrap.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 06, 2024 ) The total global market for the “Fly Traps Market” was valued at USD 271.3 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 402.58 Mn by 2029. The report analysed by Maximize Market Research, on the Fly Traps Market, covers an extensive regional analysis and competitive landscape.
Fly Traps Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report presents a strategic analysis of the Fly Traps Market analysis from top key players including market share, size, major drivers, challenges, and opportunities. The report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and a bottom-up approach was used to estimate the market size.
Fly Traps Market Dynamics
Increasing awareness of vector-borne diseases and the role of flies in spreading infections drive the demand for effective fly control measures, including fly traps. Also, the growing adoption of fly traps in the residential and commercial sectors are key driver of market growth.
Fly Traps Market Regional Insights
North America held the largest market share in 2022. The Cultural attitudes toward pest control and hygiene practices influence the adoption of fly traps in different regions and are expected to boost Fly trap market growth.
Fly Traps Market Segmentation
By Type
Container Trap
Sticky Trap
Electric Trap
UV light Trap
By Application
Residential
Commercial
Other
By Distribution Channel
Supermarket
Independent Retail
E-Commerce
Others
Fly Traps Key Players include:
Catchmaster
Flowtronics
Havahart
Kness Fly Traps
DynaTrap
POMEL Sp. z o. o.
Bell Labs, Inc.
Trece, Inc.
DAINIHON JOCHUGIKU
International Pheromone Systems Ltd.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors
