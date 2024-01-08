Patient-Derived Xenograft/PDX Model Market worth $839 million by 2028 ,growing at a CAGR of 14.5%
Patient-Derived Xenograft/PDX Model Market by Type (Mice, Rat), Implantation Method (Subcutaneous, Orthotopic), Tumor Type (Respiratory, Hematological), Application (Drug Development, Biobanks), End User (Pharma, Biotech, CROs) - Global Forecast to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 08, 2024 ) The report "Patient-Derived Xenograft Market by Type (Mice, Rat), Implantation Method (Subcutaneous, Orthotopic), Tumor Type (Respiratory, Hematological), Application (Drug Development, Biobanks), End User (Pharma, Biotech, CROs) - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 839 million by 2028 from USD 426 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. Some of the prominent factors driving the growth of this market are the accuracy of drug testing, rising demand for personalized medicine, and the usefulness of PDX models to identify relevant biomarkers for disease diagnosis. However, significant operational costs associated with patient derived xenograft/ PDX model are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.
Mouse model type accounted for the largest share of the patient-derived xenograft/ PDX model market.
Among the types, the patient-derived xenograft/ PDX model market is segmented into mouse model, and rat model. In 2023, the mouse model segment accounted for the largest share of the patient-derived xenograft/ PDX model market. Growth in this market segment can be attributed to biological similarities of the mice model with human tumors, and the availability of immunodeficient strains is expected to form the largest share segment in the patient derived xenograft/ PDX model market.
The respiratory tumor type segment is the fastest-growing segment of the patient derived xenograft/ PDX model market.
In 2023, the respiratory tumor type segment accounted for the fastest-growing share of the tumor type segment of the patient derived xenograft/ PDX model market. Market growth can largely be attributed to the rising prevalence of lung cancer. The market is also driven by increasing focus on the drug development of respiratory tumor models after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the patient derived xenograft/ PDX model market.
The Asia Pacific patient derived xenograft/ PDX model market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to increasing awareness of precision medicine and a rise in the number of drug development processes. The Asian market has also garnered significant attention from global players due to the increasing pharmaceutical R&D spending, and the growing trend of outsourcing drug discovery services.
The market for patient-derived xenograft/ PDX models is highly fragmented, with key players strategizing to capture a majority of the market. Prominent players in the market are JSR Corporation (Japan), Wuxi Apptec (China), The Jackson Laboratory (US), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), Oncodesign Precision Medicine (France), Inotiv, Inc. (US), Pharmatest Services (Finland), Hera BioLabs (US), EPO Berlin-Buch GmbH (Germany), Xentech (France), Urosphere (France), Altogen Labs (US), Abnova Corporation (US), Genesis Biotechnology Group (US), Biocytogen Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (China), Creative Animodel (US), BioDuro-Sundia (US), Aragen Life Sciences (India), Shanghai LIDE Biotech Co., Ltd. (China), Certis Oncology Solutions (US), InnoSer (Netherlands), IVRS AB (Sweden), Beijing IDMO Co. Ltd. (China), and Shanghai Chempartner Co. Ltd. (China).
