Knowledge Graph Market to reach USD 2.9 Bn by 2029, emerging at a CAGR of 18.1 percent and forecast (2023-2029)
The Knowledge Graph Market size was valued at USD 0.9 Billion in 2022 and the total Knowledge Graph revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.1 % from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 2.9 Billion.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 04, 2024 ) The total global market for the “Knowledge Graph Market” was valued at USD 0.9 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.1 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 2.9 Bn by 2029.
Knowledge Graph Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a strategic analysis of the Knowledge Graph Market analysis from top key players including market share, size, major drivers, challenges, and opportunities. For the industrial analysis PESTLE, a SWOT analysis tool was used for the global Knowledge Graph Market. The data for the report is collected by using both primary and secondary collection techniques for the analysis of the Knowledge Graph industry.
Knowledge Graph Market Dynamics
Advances in semantic technologies contribute to the growth of Knowledge Graphs. These technologies enable the creation of meaningful relationships between different data points, facilitating a more comprehensive understanding of information.
Knowledge Graph Market Regional Insights
The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing increased adoption, driven by growing investments in AI and data analytics. Countries like China, India, and Japan are at the forefront of incorporating Knowledge Graphs into their business processes.
Knowledge Graph Market Segmentation
By Type
Context-rich
External-sensing
NLP
By Task Type
Link prediction
Entity Resolution
Link-based Clustering
By Application
Semantic search
Recommendation Systems
Data integration
Knowledge Management
AI and machine learning
By End-User
Healthcare
E-commerce& retail
BFSI
Government
Manufacturing
Transportation & logistics
Others
Knowledge Graph Key Players includes:
com Inc.
Baidu, Inc.
Facebook Inc
Google LLC
Microsoft Corporation
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
NELL
Semantic Web Company
YAGO
Yandex
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
