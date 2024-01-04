Cryptocurrency Market to grow at a CAGR of 12.8 percent to reach USD 4.88 Bn by 2029
Cryptocurrency is a digital or virtual currency that employs cryptography for security, making counterfeiting or double-spending nearly impossible.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 04, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for Cryptocurrency was USD 2.10 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 4.88 Bn by 2029.
Cryptocurrency Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report includes a Cryptocurrency Market size estimation and the growth rate along with existing and future trends in the market. The data for the report is collected by using primary and secondary collection methods which is then analysed using both qualitative and quantitative methods. A bottom-up approach is used to estimate the Cryptocurrency Market size.
Cryptocurrency Market Dynamics
The evolution of decentralized finance (defi), institutional interest and investment and technological Innovation are the growth drivers of the Cryptocurrency Market. exploration and potential adoption of central bank digital currencies by governments and tokenization of real-world assets like real estate, art, and commodities into digital tokens are the opportunities for Market growth.
Cryptocurrency Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific dominated the largest Cryptocurrency Market share in 2022. The increasing interest in adopting blockchain technology beyond cryptocurrencies and the development of new products and services that leverage blockchain and digital assets Startups and established financial institutions are the regional Cryptocurrency Market growth drivers.
Cryptocurrency Market Segmentation
By Component
Hardware
FPGA
ASIC
GPU
Software
Mining Software
Exchange Software
Wallet
Payment
By Type
Litecoin
Bitcoin
Dogecoin
Monero
Cardano
Ripple
Tether
Others
By End Use
Trading
E-Commerce & Retail
Peer-to-Peer Payment
Remittance
Cryptocurrency Key Competitors include:
Binance
Kraken
Bitfinex
Gemini
Bitstamp
Coinbase
HTX
OKEx
eToro
BitPay
Celsius Network
Cardano
ByBit
Polkadot
Uniswap
Maximize Market Research is leading Information Technology and Telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:
Decentralized Finance Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 229.60 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 44.6 percent during the forecast period.
Blockchain Gaming Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 181.12 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 69.1 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
