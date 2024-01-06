Shotcrete Accelerator Market Overview: Key Drivers and Market Landscape
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 06, 2024 ) The report "Shotcrete Accelerator Market by Type (Alkali Free, Alkaline Aluminate, Alkaline Silicate), Grade (Liquid, Powdered), Process (Wet Mix, Dry Mix), Application (Mining, Tunneling, Construction Repair, Water Retaining Structures) - Global Forecast to 2022", The global shotcrete accelerator market was valued at USD 689.3 Million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1,101.8 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2017 to 2022. The market size in terms of volume is projected to reach 1.22 Million tons by 2022.
Growth in this market can be attributed to the rise in mining activities around the world. Shotcrete accelerators are indispensable admixtures for construction in the mining industry. Mining activities around the world have increased due to an increase in metals and minerals exploration during the last five years, which is expected to drive the demand for the shotcrete accelerator. An increase in tunnel construction due to rapid urbanization in emerging economies is also expected to drive the shotcrete accelerator market during the forecast period. In the Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa, especially in countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and the GCC countries of UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, there has been rapid construction of new cities which in turn has led to building new rail and road tunnels in the region. This has led to the increased consumption of shotcrete accelerator from these regions.
Alkali Free: The largest type in the shotcrete accelerator market
Alkali free accelerator is the largest type in the global shotcrete accelerator market, followed by alkaline aluminate and alkaline silicate accelerators. Alkali free accelerator is the newly developed shotcrete accelerator and has better mechanical properties than the alkaline accelerators. Due to the high alkaline nature of the alkaline aluminate and alkaline silicate accelerators, which cause hazards to health, alkali free accelerators are increasingly favored.
Liquid Accelerator: The largest grade in the shotcrete accelerator market
Liquid accelerator is currently the largest consumed grade of shotcrete accelerator. Liquid accelerators are favorable as these cause lower pollution than powdered accelerators and are convenient for overhead spraying of shotcrete. Liquid accelerators are better compatible with the wet process as compared to powdered accelerators. In the wet process, these are generally used for underground construction such as mining and tunneling, where the application of shotcrete accelerator is the highest as compared to other areas of application.
Wet Process: The largest process in the shotcrete accelerator market
The wet mix process finds usage in the mining and tunneling applications, which are the major applications of shotcrete accelerator. The wet mix process is the more commonly preferred process as it provides several advantages over the dry mix process. Some of these advantages are imparting superior quality to structures, providing safer working conditions, less rebound, less energy requirement, and low manpower required to carry out the process.
Europe: The largest market for shotcrete accelerator
The European region was the largest market for shotcrete accelerator, in terms of both, value and volume, in 2016. Europe is expected to be the largest market for shotcrete accelerators as the European construction industry is technologically advanced. The shotcrete accelerator market is expected to have ample opportunities in the Nordic countries of Norway and Sweden, as these countries are exploring new areas for mining. However, the European market has matured over the years and the growth of this region has slowed as compared to the rest of the world.
Shotcrete accelerator manufacturers such as BASF SE (Germany), Sika AG (Switzerland), Mapei Spa (Italy), GCP Applied Technologies (U.S.), Normet Oy (Finland), Chryso SAS (France), The Euclid Chemical Company (U.S.), Denka Company Limited (Japan), Basalite Concrete Products LLC (U.S.), and Fosroc (U.K.), are covered in the market report.
