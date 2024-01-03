Frozen Meat Market to reach USD 80.69 Bn by 2029, emerging at a CAGR of 4.65 percent for (2023-2029)
The Frozen Meat Market size was valued at USD 58.7 Billion in 2022 and the total Frozen Meat Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.65 % from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 80.69 Billion.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 03, 2024 ) The total global market for the “Frozen Meat Market” was valued at USD 58.7 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.65 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 80.69 Bn by 2029.
Frozen Meat Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Frozen Meat Market report presents a qualitative and quantitative analysis of market size, price, demand, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain, investment, other key aspects, and predictions. The Bottom approach was used to estimate the market size and SWOT analysis was used to analyze the industry’s weaknesses and strengths.
Frozen Meat Market Dynamics
The growth of the population with changing lifestyles with awareness of health, online food delivery and working population growth and various options of ready-to-eat food are some key primary drivers for the market growth.
Frozen Meat Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the largest market share in 2022. The United States is a major contributor to the frozen meat market, with a significant portion of consumers preferring frozen meat products for their convenience and longer shelf life. The market encompasses a wide range of frozen meat varieties, including poultry, beef, pork, and seafood.
Frozen Meat Market Segmentation
By Product
Chicken
Beef
Pork
Venison
Seafood
Others
By Type
Frozen Processed Meat
Frozen Whole Cut
By End User
Food Service
Retail Customers
By Distribution Channel
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
Specialty Stores
Convenience Stores
Online Channels
Others
Frozen Meat Key Players include:
Allanasons Pvt Ltd
Ajinomoto Foods
Astral Foods
Austevoll Seafood ASA
Cargill Inc
Conagra Brands, Inc
General Mills Inc
Green Farms LLC
Hormel Foods Corporation
JBS SA
Kellogg Co
Kerry Group Plc
