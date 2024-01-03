Autoinjectors Market to grow at a CAGR of 14.20 percent to reach USD 3.42 Bn by 2029
The Global Autoinjectors Market size was valued at USD 1.35 Billion in 2022 and the total Autoinjectors Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.20 % from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 3.42 Billion.
As per Maximize Market research, the total global "Autoinjectors market" size was USD 1.35 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.20 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 3.42 Bn by 2029.
Autoinjectors Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report includes Autoinjectors Market size estimation, the growth rate, and existing and future market trends. A thorough report includes the drivers, restraints, upcoming opportunities, and challenges of the Autoinjectors Market. The market was estimated using a bottom-up approach during the analysis.
Autoinjectors Market Dynamics
The increasing number of multiple chronic diseases is a main influencing driver for the market growth. The growing use of biologics and biosimilar drugs, which often require precise and controlled administration, has boosted the adoption of autoinjectors. These devices ensure accurate dosage and reduce the risk of medication errors.
Autoinjectors Market Regional Insights
The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid market growth due to factors such as a large patient population, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising awareness about advanced drug delivery methods. Countries like China, Japan, and India are key contributors.
Autoinjectors Market Segmentation
By Type
Reusable Autoinjectors
Disposable Autoinjectors
By Route of Administration
Intramuscular
Subcutaneous
By Route of Administration
Multiple Sclerosis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Diabetes
Anaphylaxis
Others
Autoinjectors Market Key Competitors include:
Becton, Dickinson, and Company
Sanofi
Pfizer, Inc
Mylan N.V.
Novartis AG
Bayer AG
Janssen Global Services, LLC
Antares Pharma, Inc.
Amgen Inc
Eli Lilly and Company
Teva Pharmaceutical
Merck KgaA
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Ypsomed
SHL Medical
Gerresheimer AG
Maximize Market Research is leading Medical Devices research firm, has also published the following reports:
Disposable Endoscopes Market- The market size is expected to reach USD 20.96 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 17.25 percent during the forecast period.
Intraoral Scanners Market -The Market size is expected to reach USD 958.12 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.2 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
