Canisters Market to reach USD 4.96 Bn by 2029, emerging at a CAGR of 8.9 percent and forecast (2023-2029)
Canisters Market size was valued at USD 2.73 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9 percent from 2023 to 2029 to reach USD 4.96 Billion
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 03, 2024 ) The total global market for the “Canisters Market” was valued at USD 2.73 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 4.96 Bn by 2029.
Canisters Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a strategic analysis of the Canisters Market, which includes market growth drivers, opportunities and restating factors. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the market size. The data is gathered from primary and secondary data collection methods for the analysis of the market.
Canisters Market Dynamics
The Canisters Market is witnessing robust growth globally, driven by increasing demand for convenient packaging solutions. Also, the increasing number of biobased and biodegradable canisters is expected to create a major opportunity of market growth. However, rising cost for innovation and research and development is expected to pose as a major restraint to the market growth.
Canisters Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the market thanks to the high adoption rate, while the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing significant growth due to expanding industrial sectors and changing consumer preferences.
Canisters Market Segmentation
By Material
Plastic
Ceramic
Metal
Glass
Paperboard
Wooden
Others
By Application
Packaging
Storage
By End User
Pharmaceutical
Automotive
Healthcare
Chemical
Food and Beverage
Domestic
Retail Industries
Canisters Key Players include:
Berry Global Group Inc
Ball Corporation
Zibo Uni-Shine Industry Co., Ltd
MSR
Haier Group
PMF Industries, Inc.
Precision Custom Components, LLC
Pacific Bridge Packaging, Inc.
JLO Metal Products, Inc.
Stannum Can Inc.
GTS Packaging Solutions
Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer Goods & Services research firm, has also published the following reports:
Metal Cans and Glass Jars Market - The Market size is expected to reach USD 34259 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.4 percent during the forecast period.
Mason Jars Market -The Market size is expected to reach USD 36.58 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.1 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
