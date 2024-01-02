Fresh Vegetables Market to reach USD 801.3 Bn by 2029, emerging at a CAGR of 3.02 percent for (2023-2029)
Fresh vegetables are highly perishable and have a limited shelf life.is expected to be the major restraining factor for the Fresh Vegetables market growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 02, 2024 ) The total global market for the “Fresh Vegetables Market” was valued at USD 650.3 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.02 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 801.3 Bn by 2029.
Fresh Vegetables Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Fresh Vegetables Market report presents a qualitative and quantitative analysis of market size, price, demand, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain, investment, other key aspects, and predictions. The Bottom approach was used to estimate the market size and SWOT analysis was used to analyze the industry’s weaknesses and strengths.
Fresh Vegetables Market Dynamics
Economic growth leads to increased disposable income, allowing consumers to spend more on fresh and premium vegetables. Government initiatives and subsidies support agricultural activities and promote the consumption of fresh produce.
Fresh Vegetables Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the largest market share in 2022. High demand for organic and locally sourced vegetables. Emphasis on convenience, leading to increased demand for pre-cut and pre-packaged fresh vegetables
Fresh Vegetables Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Tomato
Onion
Cabbage
Cucumber
Eggplant
Beans
Carrot
Others
By Distribution Channel
Offline
Online
Fresh Vegetables Key Players include:
Dole Food Company, Inc.
Fresh Del Monte
Keelings
Tanimura & Antle
BelOrta
FreshPoint Inc.
Mirak Group
