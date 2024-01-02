Food Additives Market to reach USD 158.51 Bn by 2029, emerging at a CAGR of 6.3 percent and forecast (2023-2029)
The market size of the Food Additives Market by 2029 is expected to reach US$ 158.51 Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 02, 2024 ) The total global market for the “Food Additives Market” was valued at USD 103.35 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 158.51 Mn by 2029.
Food Additives Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a strategic analysis of the Food Additives Market analysis from top key players including market share, size, major drivers, challenges, and opportunities. For the industrial analysis PESTLE, a SWOT analysis tool was used for the global Food Additives Market. The report included primary and secondary research methodologies used for the Industry Study.
Food Additives Market Dynamics
The increasing global population, coupled with urbanization trends, leads to higher demand for processed and convenience foods. This drives the need for food additives to enhance shelf life, maintain freshness, and improve overall product quality.
Food Additives Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2022 due to the growing food and beverages industry. The population in this region is highly demanding for food of various flavors and as a result, the food additives market growth.
Food Additives Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Emulsifiers
Shelf- life Stabilizers
Fat Replacers
Flavors & Enhancers
Sweeteners
Enzymes
Prebiotics
Probiotics
Dietary Fibers
Others
By Source
Natural
Synthetic
By Application
Bakery & Confectionery
Convenience Foods
Dairy & Frozen Desserts
Beverages
Spices, Condiments, Sauces & Dressings
Others
Food Additives Key Players include:
The Kraft Heinz Company
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
Ingredion Incorporated
ADM (Archer Daniels Midland Company)
Novozymes A/S
Ajinomoto Co., Inc
Cargill, Incorporated
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
