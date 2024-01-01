Organic Chips Market is expected Reach USD 22.5 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.16 Percent
Europe is expected to lead the global Organic Chips Market during the forecast period.
As per Maximize Market research, the Organic Chips Market was USD 14.8 Bn. in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.16 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 22.5 Bn. by 2029.
Organic Chips Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Organic Chips Market Report encompasses an analysis of global consumption patterns, regional market dynamics, key players' strategies, and future growth projections. Research methodology involves comprehensive data collection from primary sources, industry databases, and qualitative/quantitative analysis, ensuring accuracy and relevance in market forecasts and trends.
Organic Chips Market Dynamics
The organic chips market is expanding due to rising consumer demand for healthier snack options. Fueled by the "clean label" trend, consumers seek natural ingredients, driving food and beverage companies to introduce products with fewer additives. Increasing health consciousness, a preference for recognizable ingredients, and the convenience of online retailing contribute to the market's growth.
Organic Chips Market Regional Insights
In 2022, North America dominated the organic chips market, capturing 48% of the global share, with Europe following at 29%. The region’s consumers prioritize organic food's health benefits and perceive organic chips as a healthier snack choice. Embracing sustainable farming practices, organic chips align with environmentally conscious consumer preferences, further supported by increased availability across various retail channels, including online platforms.
Organic Chips Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Vegetable
Fruits
Cereal
Others
By Distribution Channel
Offline
Hypermarket/Supermarket
Grocery Stores
Others
Online store
Organic Chips Key Competitors include
Luke's Organic
Tyrrells Potato Crisps
Kettle Foods
The Hain Celestial Group
Popchips
Rhythm Superfoods
General Mills
Terra Chips
Simply 7
Lesser Evil
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
