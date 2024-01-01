Carob Market to reach USD 319.2 Mn by 2029, emerging at a CAGR of 5.3 percent for (2023-2029)
Europe region is expected to dominate the Carob Market over the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 01, 2024 ) The total global market for the “Carob Market” was valued at USD 223.6 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 319.2 Mn by 2029.
Carob Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Carob Market report presents a qualitative and quantitative analysis of market size, price, demand, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain, investment, other key aspects, and predictions. The Bottom approach was used to estimate the market size and SWOT analysis was used to analyze the industry’s weaknesses and strengths.
Carob Market Dynamics
Carob is often considered a healthier alternative to chocolate, as it is naturally sweet, low in fat, and caffeine-free. Growing awareness of health and wellness among consumers is expected to drive the demand for carob-based products and boost market growth.
Carob Market Regional Insights
Europe dominated the largest market share in 2022. As consumers become more health-conscious, there is a growing demand for healthier food alternatives. Carob is often considered a healthier option than traditional chocolate due to its lower fat content, caffeine-free nature, and various health benefits.
Carob Market Segmentation
By Type
Carob Powder
Carob Chips
Carob Bars
Carob Syrup
Carob Snacks
By Application
Bakery and Confectionary
Nutrition and supplements
Dairy Products
Pharmaceuticals
Other
By Distribution Channel
Online Retail
Retail Stores
Supermarkets
Specialty Stores
Other
Carob Key Players include:
Carab Co (Australia)
Stavros Parpis Foods Ltd. - (Cyprus)
Savvy Carob Co. Ltd. - (United Kingdom)
AEP Colloids - (United States)
Tic Gums Inc. - (United States)
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense and other manufacturing sectors.
