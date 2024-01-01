Green Tea Market to Hit USD 27.29 billion at a CAGR of 7.68 percent during the forecast period
The Asia Pacific is expected to lead the Market during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 30, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Green Tea Market was USD 16.26 Billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.68 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 27.29 Billion by 2030.
Green Tea Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The research employs a combination of primary and secondary sources, along with quantitative and qualitative approaches, for accurate insights. The Green Tea Market report encompasses an in-depth analysis of global market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities for key players. The scope includes market segmentation, competitive landscape assessment, and future projections to provide a comprehensive overview of the industry.
Green Tea Market Dynamics
Green Tea Market growth stems from increased consumer awareness of its health benefits, notably antioxidants aiding heart health and diabetes management. Studies linking green tea polyphenols to reduced cardiovascular risks drive demand for healthier beverage choices. Innovations like flavored variants, health-focused blends, and organic options cater to evolving preferences, broadening appeal and market share.
Green Tea Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific leads the global green tea market in 2023 driven by strong tea cultures in China, Japan, and India. China's vast plantations and tea traditions secure market influence. Japan's specialty teas add uniqueness, while India's Assam and Darjeeling teas strengthen the market. The region's tea culture and health-conscious population further fuel Green Tea Market growth and dominance.
Green Tea Market Segmentation
By Flavored
Flavored
Unflavoured
By Form
Green Tea Bags
Instant Green Tea Mixes
Loose Green Tea Leaves
Iced Green Tea
By End User
Supermarket/Hypermarket
Convenience Stores
Specialty Stores
Online
Green Tea Market Key Competitors include:
Bigelow Tea
Celestial Seasonings
Hambleden Herbs
Hankook
Honest
Nestlé
Organic India
Unilever plc
Yogi Tea
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
