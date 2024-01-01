Animal Model Market to Hit USD 28.59 Billion at a CAGR of 6.5 percent during the Forecast Period
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 30, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Animal Model Market was USD 18.4 Billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 28.59 Billion by 2029.
Animal Model Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Animal Model Market Report encompasses a comprehensive analysis of animal models used in scientific research, providing insights into their applications across various disciplines. This report includes a detailed assessment of methodologies employed in the research, factors influencing model selection, ethical considerations, and their contributions to biomedical advancements.
Animal Model Market Dynamics
Advancements in biomedical research drive the demand for animal models, critical for replicating human disease conditions. Disease-specific models and genomic editing technologies, like CRISPR/Cas9, facilitate precise genetic modifications, enhancing models' accuracy. These models aid in preclinical testing, particularly for HIV/AIDS research, and offer valuable insights for drug development, aligning closely with human disease pathology and characteristics.
Animal Model Market Regional Insights
North America, led by the United States and Canada, dominates the animal model market with robust infrastructure and substantial funding in biomedical research. The region's advancements in science influence global trends, setting high standards for research quality and technology adoption. Investments in North American research shape worldwide biomedical innovations and contribute significantly to the animal model market's growth.
Animal Model Market Segmentation
By Species
Mice and Rats
Zebrafish
Rabbits
Monkeys
Dog
Pigs
Cat
By Application
Basic Research
Drug Development
Neuroscience
By End Use
Academic & Research Institution
Pharmaceuticals Companies
Biotechnology Companies
Contract Research Organization
Animal Model Market Key Competitors include:
Taconic Biosciences, Inc.
Genoway SA
Eurofins Scientific SE
Ozgene Pty Ltd.
Inotiv, Inc.
Hera Biolabs
Trans Genic
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
