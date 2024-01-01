Potato Milk Market to reach USD 636 Mn by 2029, emerging at a CAGR of 5.4 percent and forecast (2023-2029)
Europe is expected to dominate the Global Potato Milk Market during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 30, 2023 ) The total global market for the “Potato Milk Market” was valued at USD 440.12 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 636 Mn by 2029.
The report analyzed by Maximize Market Research, on the Potato Milk Market, covers an extensive regional analysis and competitive landscape.
Potato Milk Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a strategic analysis of the Potato Milk Market analysis from top key players including market share, size, major drivers, challenges, and opportunities. For the industrial analysis PESTLE, a SWOT analysis tool was used for the global Potato Milk Market. The report included primary and secondary research methodology, where industry experts were interviewed, and data were gathered from various sources such as company websites, annual reports, and press releases.
Potato Milk Market Dynamics
Growing awareness of environmental concerns, animal welfare, and health benefits associated with plant-based diets has led to an increased demand for plant-based milk alternatives. Such factors drive the market growth.
Potato Milk Market Regional Insights
Europe held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing consumer acceptance of potato milk as an appealing option for consumers is a key driver that influences potato milk demand in Europe.
Potato Milk Market Segmentation
By Application
Hot Drinks
Smoothies
Bakery & Confectionery
Residential/Retail
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
Potato Milk Key Players include:
VEG OF LUND (Sweden)
Maximize Market Research is leading Food and beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
Potato Peel Powder Market - The Market size is expected to reach USD 7.67 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.2 percent during the forecast period.
Potato Chips Market -The Market size is expected to reach USD 47.67 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.3 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
