Astigmatism Market to Hit USD 6.66 Bn at a CAGR of 6.8 percent CAGR during the Forecast Period
North America In the global astigmatism market, particularly the United States, stands out as a dominant force with a significant market share.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 29, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Astigmatism Market was USD 4.20 Billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 6.66 Billion by 2030.
Astigmatism Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Astigmatism Market Report conducts comprehensive research to analyze the global prevalence, diagnostic methods, treatment options, and market trends for astigmatism. Employing robust methodologies including epidemiological studies, clinical trials, and market analysis, it aims to assess current treatment modalities, technological advancements, and market dynamics. The report offers insights into growth factors, market challenges, and emerging opportunities in the astigmatism treatment landscape.
Astigmatism Market Dynamics
The Astigmatism Market is fueled by its global prevalence, driving demand for corrective measures. Advancements in diagnostics and treatments, heightened awareness, aging demographics, and personalized solutions contribute to market growth. Economic development, increased healthcare spending, improved access to eye care services, and demographic shifts significantly impact market expansion, particularly in the United States and other global regions.
Astigmatism Market Regional Insights
North America, especially the United States, dominates the global astigmatism market due to factors like an aging population, robust healthcare, and high awareness. Europe, led by the UK, holds the second-largest market share, driven by developed healthcare, awareness, and substantial research activities.
Astigmatism Market Segmentation
By Type
Myopic Astigmatism
Hyperopic Astigmatism
Mixed Astigmatism
Others
By Treatments
Corrective Lenses
Orthokeratology {Ortho-K}
Surgeries
Others
By End Use
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Astigmatism Market Key Competitors include:
Novartis AG
CooperVision
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Seed Co., Ltd
Essilor Group
Menicon Co., Ltd
BenQ Materials Corporation
BHT CLINIC Istanbul Tema Hastanesi
Academic Hospital
Miranza Cl
Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
Vision Correction Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 42.7 Mn. by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.9 percent during the forecast period.
Vision Care Market -The Market size is expected to reach USD 93.57 Bn. by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.5 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
