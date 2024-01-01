Beautiful Moon: Wakes Me Up Before the Sunlight
Outskirts Press Announces the Release of New Fiction: Beautiful Moon: Wakes Me Up Before the Sunlight by Maria Alice Silva-Amey
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 28, 2023 ) Denver, CO and Sacramento, CA – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of new fiction by Maria Alice Silva-Amey. Beautiful Moon: Wakes Me Up Before the Sunlight is the author’s fourth book and is inspired by her quest to explore her own heritage.
Lara is looking for more information about her great-grandparents to learn of her family’s heritage, which leads her in a new direction toward a new heritage! She learned from her great-grandfather how their lives were a continuous process of creation and with a great sensibility of achievements that contributed to the development of a new generation. All the experiences acquired with these achievements brought her grandfather a sense of a different world with a comprehensive vision, a vision of peace. But Lara sees the world as a Blood Moon, and feels something profound as she understands the whole story. Humanity is looking for a cycle of conflict linked to anguish and an imbalance of achievements, but Lara tries through simplicity and sensibility to find a happy ending. In the thirst of her dreams, she finds a single place, her silence, where she feels safe.
“What is the magic, the ritual, and the godsent message that makes your wish, your awareness, your connections to your past?” author Maria Alice Silva-Amey asks. “You must see yourself clearly, make a wish, let it connect with romantic moment or spiritual visions, and sometimes if it is your lucky day, the Blood Moon may bring you an opportunity you cannot resist. I’ve been exploring my internal thoughts and the trajectory of my heritage. Some facts are clear to me and some are hidden. I believe that my inheritable factors are hard-wired into my internal reflection, but I need to know my ancestors and to believe in facts and reality.”
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/BeautifulMoon, www.mariaaliceamey.com, or her Instagram account: maria_alice_amey
At 264 pages, Beautiful Moon is available online through Outskirts Press. It will also be sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-4222-8 Format: 5 x 8 paperback Retail: $21.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: FICTION
About the Author: Maria Alice Silva-Amey is the author of Poetry Gives Different Magnitudes to Understand Your Thoughts and Culminating Experience Personal Theory: Open Feelings Toward Choosing Your Dreams. Her books Body and Life and Time Is Short are written in Portuguese. Ms. Silva-Amey is a member of the National Career Development Association, and she received a MS in Counseling from California State University.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
