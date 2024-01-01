The Ogham Plank
Epic new novel is both a Scottish-Gaelic mystery and a romantic journey, set in the scenic village of Tobermory, Scotland.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 28, 2023 ) Denver, CO and Charlotte, NC – Author Jim Lawrence readily admits that the Scottish-Gaelic language has proven to be too difficult for him, but he hopes to help keep it alive by making it more widely available. His new novel, The Ogham Plank, is a Celtic mythic quest and has been published by Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company.
There’s an old Gaelic saying that goes like this: “Little you know what destiny has in store for you.” This is certainly true for David MacDougall. Seeking a break from a frustrating job and a painful breakup, he finds himself in Scotland on a rainy July morning, crossing Oban Bay on a car ferry heading to the Isle of Mull. There in the village of Tobermory he is supposed to retrieve a stash of cardboard boxes containing an “inheritance” from a great-uncle he barely knew. On board the ferry he meets a stunning young woman named Carina Brodie. David is immediately smitten, but he is awkward and tongue-tied. Even so, the young lady engages him in conversation and suggests that they may meet again.
The next meeting proves to be life-changing for both of them. They are drawn together in a journey that begins with the odd markings on an old wooden board, but then quickly embroils them in a dangerous and deadly quest. What is the message carved on “the Ogham Plank”? Who are these men who are willing to commit murder to learn its secret? As David and Carina struggle to scrape away the enigmatic layers of this all-consuming mystery, each of them will also be called on to confront and overcome the traumas of their own pasts. But is it possible for two wounded people to connect with each other in a meaningful and lasting way?
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/TheOghamPlank.
At 356 pages, The Ogham Plank is available online through Outskirts Press. It will also be sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-6988-1 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $24.95
Genre: FICTION / Mystery / Romance
About the Author: Jim Lawrence has had a long-standing interest in the Scottish-Gaelic music, culture and language. His trips to Scotland have been interspersed with summer workshops in Gaelic song and language and a series of online courses. He has produced a Scottish-Gaelic video version of Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Tell-Tale Heart” and has included several bits of Gaelic dialog in The Ogham Plank.
Jim now lives in Asheville, North Carolina, with his life partner, Barbara, and their rambunctious Cairn Terrier, Dickens. He has retired after having two careers—one as a writer/director in Los Angeles, the other as a university professor of screenwriting and video production. He stays busy with his writing, photography and videography, and volunteers to teach various classes at the University of North Carolina’s College for Seniors.
