Greek Yogurt Market to Hit USD 21.67 Bn at a CAGR of 8.71 percent during the forecast period
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 28, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Greek Yogurt Market was USD 12.08 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.71 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 21.67 Billion by 2029.
Greek Yogurt Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The scope includes market segmentation, competitive landscape assessment, and future projections to provide a comprehensive overview of the industry. The Greek Yogurt Market report encompasses an in-depth analysis of global market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities for key players. The research employs a combination of primary and secondary sources, along with quantitative and qualitative approaches, for accurate insights.
Greek Yogurt Market Dynamics
The Greek Yogurt market grows due to evolving consumer preferences for healthier options and protein-rich foods. Increased health awareness and a conscious consumer base drive demand for low-sugar, low-fat yogurt. Factors like urbanization, a health-conscious middle class, and rising disposable incomes contribute to market expansion.
Greek Yogurt Market Regional Insights
The North American Greek Yogurt market thrives on increasing health awareness among consumers. Its arrival in the United States traces back to small immigrant batches in the 19th century, later evolving into a niche health food and a popular sweet snack. Offering various forms like traditional, whipped, and drinkable, Greek Yogurt's protein-rich content aligns with the fitness industry's demand, driving market growth.
Greek Yogurt Market Segmentation
By Product
Whole milk
Low fat
Non-fat
By Flavor
Plain
Strawberry
Blueberry
Vanilla
Others
By Distribution Channel
Supermarkets
Convenience stores
Online stores
Others
Greek Yogurt Market Key Competitors include:
Chobani Holdings LLC
Danone
Unilever
Fage International S.A
Nestle S.A
General Mills, Inc.
Parmalat S.p.A
Stonyfield
NESTLE S.A.
Lallemand Inc.
Lonza
Winclove Probiotics
Probi
