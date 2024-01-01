Hummus Market is expected to Reach USD 5.94 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.2 Percent
North America dominated the Hummus Market in the year 2022.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 27, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Hummus Market was USD 3.01 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 5.94 Bn by 2029.
To Get More Info: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/hummus-market/221290/
Hummus Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Hummus Market Report offers a comprehensive analysis of global trends, regional dynamics, key players, and market segmentation. With a focus on product types, distribution channels, and regional markets, this research equips stakeholders with valuable information for strategic decision-making. The report covers market size, growth factors, challenges, and opportunities, providing a holistic view of the hummus industry.
For a deeper understanding, click on the link below: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/221290
Hummus Market Dynamics
The rising adoption of plant-based and vegan diets, driven by a desire for meatless lifestyles and alternatives to traditional animal-based protein sources, further contributes to this growing trend. The consumption and demand for Hummus are attributed to the availability of health information online, influencing a shift towards healthier dietary preferences.
Hummus Market Regional Insights
The Hummus Market is dominated by North America, where the prevalence of health-conscious lifestyles and the growing embrace of plant-based diets contribute to the widespread popularity of hummus. Renowned for its nutritional benefits and versatility, hummus has become a favored choice in the region.
Hummus Market Segmentation
By Type
Classic Hummus
Red Pepper Hummus
Roasted Garlic Hummus
Black Olive Hummus
Lentil Hummus
Edamame Hummus
White Bean Hummus
By Packaging Type
Tubes
Cups
Jars
Bottles
By Distribution Channel
Supermarket/Hypermarket
Convenience Stores
Grocery Stores
Online Retails
Others
Hummus Key Competitors include:
Sabra Dipping Company, LLC
Nestlé S.A.
Blue Moose of Boulder
Tribe Hummus
Boar's Head
To access more comprehensive information, click here: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/221290
Maximize Market Research is leading Food and beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
Low Calorie Dip Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 371.57 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.65 percent during the forecast period.
Mayonnaise Market - The Market size is expected to reach USD 15.34 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 14.5 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
To Get More Info: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/hummus-market/221290/
Hummus Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Hummus Market Report offers a comprehensive analysis of global trends, regional dynamics, key players, and market segmentation. With a focus on product types, distribution channels, and regional markets, this research equips stakeholders with valuable information for strategic decision-making. The report covers market size, growth factors, challenges, and opportunities, providing a holistic view of the hummus industry.
For a deeper understanding, click on the link below: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/221290
Hummus Market Dynamics
The rising adoption of plant-based and vegan diets, driven by a desire for meatless lifestyles and alternatives to traditional animal-based protein sources, further contributes to this growing trend. The consumption and demand for Hummus are attributed to the availability of health information online, influencing a shift towards healthier dietary preferences.
Hummus Market Regional Insights
The Hummus Market is dominated by North America, where the prevalence of health-conscious lifestyles and the growing embrace of plant-based diets contribute to the widespread popularity of hummus. Renowned for its nutritional benefits and versatility, hummus has become a favored choice in the region.
Hummus Market Segmentation
By Type
Classic Hummus
Red Pepper Hummus
Roasted Garlic Hummus
Black Olive Hummus
Lentil Hummus
Edamame Hummus
White Bean Hummus
By Packaging Type
Tubes
Cups
Jars
Bottles
By Distribution Channel
Supermarket/Hypermarket
Convenience Stores
Grocery Stores
Online Retails
Others
Hummus Key Competitors include:
Sabra Dipping Company, LLC
Nestlé S.A.
Blue Moose of Boulder
Tribe Hummus
Boar's Head
To access more comprehensive information, click here: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/221290
Maximize Market Research is leading Food and beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
Low Calorie Dip Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 371.57 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.65 percent during the forecast period.
Mayonnaise Market - The Market size is expected to reach USD 15.34 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 14.5 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: +91 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results