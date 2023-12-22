Organic Cocoa Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.23 percent to reach USD 19.86 Bn by 2029
The Organic Cocoa Market size was valued at USD 13.9 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 19.86 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.23%
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 22, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the total global market for “Organic Cocoa” was USD 13.9 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.23 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 19.86 Bn by 2029.
Organic Cocoa Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report includes an Organic Cocoa Market size estimation, the growth rate, and existing and future market trends. A thorough report includes the drivers, restraints, upcoming opportunities, and challenges of the Organic Cocoa Market.
Organic Cocoa Market Dynamics
Consumers are becoming more conscious of the environmental impact of their food choices. Organic cocoa production is often associated with sustainable and eco-friendly practices, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers to drive market growth.
Organic Cocoa Market Regional Insights
The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing a growing interest in organic and premium chocolate products. As consumer awareness increases, there is potential for growth in both production and consumption. In 2022, the Asia Pacific held largest market share.
Organic Cocoa Market Segmentation
By Form
Cocoa Butter
Cocoa Liquor
Cocoa Powder
By End User
Processed Food and Beverages
Personal Care Industry
Bakery and Confectionery
Dairy & Frozen Foods Industry
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Organic Cocoa Market Key Competitors include:
Kraft Foods Inc.
Cargill Incorporated
Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V.
Ciranda, Blommer Chocolate Company
Artisan Confections Company
PASCHA Company
InterNatural Foods LLC
Wilmor Publishing Corp.
Olam Cocoa
Barry Callebaut
