Shiitake Mushroom Market to reach USD 2.37 Bn by 2029, emerging at a CAGR of 8.4 percent and forecast (2023-2029)
Global Shiitake Mushroom Market size was valued at USD 1.35 Bn. in 2022 and the total revenue of Shiitake Mushroom is expected to grow by 8.4% from 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 2.37 Bn.
The total global market for the "Shiitake Mushroom Market" was valued at USD 1.35 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 2.37 Bn by 2029.
Shiitake Mushroom Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report presents a strategic analysis of the Shiitake Mushroom Market, which includes market growth drivers, opportunities and restating factors. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the market size. The data is gathered from primary and secondary research methodologies. SWOT analysis was used to determine the strengths and weaknesses of the Shiitake Mushroom industry.
Shiitake Mushroom Market Dynamics
Shiitake mushrooms have a distinctive flavor that enhances the taste of dishes. The growing interest in diverse and exotic flavors in culinary experiences is driving demand for Shiitake mushrooms in the food industry.
Shiitake Mushroom Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific dominated the largest market share in 2022 due to its popularity in Asian cuisines and traditional medicine. The ongoing demand for organic and sustainable Shiitake mushrooms is expected to boost the market growth.
Shiitake Mushroom Market Segmentation
By Type
Donko Mushrooms
Koshin Mushroom
By Form
Fresh Mushrooms
Dried Mushrooms
By Distribution Channel
Hypermarket & Supermarket
Speciality Stores
Convenience Stores
Online Sales
by End-User
Residential
Commercial
Others
Shiitake Mushroom Key Players include:
Hirano Mushroom LLC [United States]
Giorgio Fresh Co. [United States]
Monterey Mushrooms, Inc. [United States]
Mycopolitan Mushrooms Company [United States]
Shandong Qihe Biotechnology Co., Ltd. [China]
Nammex [Canada]
Banken Champignons [Netherlands]
Thar Food [India]
Rain Forest Mushrooms [United States]
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
