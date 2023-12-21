Rice Bran Oil Market is expected Reach USD 9.49 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.02 Percent
Growing health consciousness, increased demand in the food industry, unique nutritional properties, and the expanding middle-class population are driving factors fostering the growth of the Rice Bran Oil market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 21, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Rice Bran Oil Market was USD 4.42 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.02 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 9.49 billion by 2029.
Rice Bran Oil Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Rice Bran Oil Market Report covers a comprehensive analysis of global trends, market dynamics, and growth prospects for rice bran oil. Methodologies involve primary and secondary research, including interviews with industry experts, market observations, and data analysis from reliable sources. The report provides insights into market size, key players, market segmentation, and future projections, strategic decision-making.
Rice Bran Oil Market Dynamics
The increasing consumer preference for healthier cooking oils due to its high nutritional value and cholesterol-lowering properties fuels the growth of the Rice Bran Oil Market. Its richness in antioxidants, Vitamin E, and balanced fatty acid composition, coupled with rising health consciousness among consumers, drives the demand for this oil as a healthier alternative in cooking and food preparations, stimulating market expansion.
Rice Bran Oil Market Regional Insights
The US rice bran oil market faces heightened competition amid health-conscious trends, finding growth in salad dressings and baked goods. Germany leads Europe, driven by health-focused consumers and efficient resource access.
Rice Bran Oil Market Segmentation
By Type
Organic
Non-organic
By Grade
Refined Grade:(Edible Oil)
Raw Grade 1:(Vanaspati & Refined Oil)
Raw Grade 2:(Industrial)
By Application
Food and beverages
Cosmetics
Pharmaceuticals
Personal care
Nutraceutical
Animal feed
By Sales Channel
Supermarkets and hypermarkets
convenience stores
specialty stores
Online Shops
Rice Bran Oil Market Key Competitors include:
Adani Wilmar
Modi Naturals
Marico
Conagra Foods
BCL Industries
King Rice Oil
