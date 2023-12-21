The Microgreen Market to Grow at CAGR 11.76% During the Forecast Period.
North America region held the highest share in 2022.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 21, 2023 ) As per the MMR research the Global Microgreen Market size was valued at USD 1.55 Bn in 2023 and the market is expected to reach USD 3.77 Bn at a CAGR of 11.76 % by 2030
Microgreen Market Scope, Research and Methodology
The Microgreen Market explores the growing demand for these small, tender plants, recognised for their culinary trends and visual appeal. The overview explores their unique textures, flavours, and colours in fine dining and highlights the paucity of information regarding their natural advantages. In addition to that, it highlights the increasing prevalence of Alzheimer's disease in the aging population, with a focus on developing nations.
Microgreen Market Dynamics
The Microgreen market is growing rapidly, driven by heintended health awareness and its culinary use. In spite of their health benefits, higher price and short shelf life are the main challenges. Trends, including the influence of indoor farming, technical advancements and predictive innovation, still remain an issue.
Microgreen Regional Insights
In this segment, North America dominates the global Microgreen market, leading in demand for fresh and nutritious food, particularly driven by urban consumers' preferences for versatile and health-conscious choices. The United States, especially California, is a leading producer, focusing on growing broccoli and cabbage.
Microgreen Market Segmentation
By Type:
Broccoli
Cabbage
Cauliflower
Arugula Peas
Basil
Radish
Other
By Farming:
Indoor Vertical Farming
Commercial Farming
Other
End User:
Food Service
Retail
Others
Microgreen Market Key Competitors
Farm Box Green
Chef’s Garden
Good Leaf Farms
Living Earth Farm
Aero
Fresh Origin
Teshuva Agricultural
Bowery Farming
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging
opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare,
Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages,
Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging
opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare,
Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages,
Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
