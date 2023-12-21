Industrial Machinery Market to reach USD 959.94 Bn by 2029, emerging at a CAGR of 6.4 percent for (2023-2029)
The industrial machinery industry is majorly undergoing a transformation with the integration of Industry 4.0 technologies.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 21, 2023 ) The total global market for the “Industrial Machinery Market” was valued at USD 621.8 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 959.94 Bn by 2029.
Industrial Machinery Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Industrial Machinery Market report presents a qualitative and quantitative analysis of market size, price, demand, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain, investment, other key aspects, and predictions. The Bottom approach is used to estimate the market size and swot analysis was used to analyze the industry’s weaknesses and strengths.
Industrial Machinery Market Dynamics
The Industrial Machinery Market is propelled by key drivers such as technological advancements, automation trends, and the demand for increased operational efficiency. Growing emphasis on sustainable practices, innovation in manufacturing processes, and a surge in infrastructure development projects globally also contribute significantly to the market's momentum.
Industrial Machinery Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the largest market share in 2022. Regional growth is influenced by the growing number of robust and drivers’ sectors that supporting the continent industrial activities and technological advancement.
Industrial Machinery Market Segmentation
By Type
Material Handling Equipment
Machine Tools
Packaging Machinery
Industrial Robotics
Construction Machinery
Textile Machinery
By Operation
Autonomous
Semi- Autonomous
Manual
By Application
Cutting and Welding Machines
Assembly and Handling Systems
Testing and Measurement Equipment
Machining Centers
By End-Use Industry
Energy
Construction
Packaging
Textiles
Manufacturing
Mining
By Distribution Channel
Offline
Online
Industrial Machinery Key Players include:
Siemens AG
General Electric (GE)
ABB Group
Caterpillar Inc.
Schneider Electric
Komatsu Ltd.
Emerson Electric Co.
Fanuc Corporation
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and 2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense and other manufacturing sectors.
