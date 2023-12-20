Software-Defined Networking Market Size & Share, Global Forecast, Industry Trends Report - 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 20, 2023 ) According to a research report "Software-Defined Networking Market by Offering (SDN Infrastructure, Software, and Services), SDN Type (Open SDN, SDN via Overlay, SDN via API, Hybrid SDN), Application (SD-WAN, SD-LAN, Security), End User, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Software-Defined Networking market size is expected to grow from USD 24.5 billion in 2023 to USD 60.2 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7% during the forecast period. The primary driver of SDN adoption is its ability to automate and simplify network management. By centralizing control, SDN minimizes manual configurations, reducing human errors and operational complexities. This automation not only streamlines processes but also significantly cuts down operational costs.
The Hybrid SDN segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The major market driver for hybrid SDN is its ability to facilitate a smooth transition and compatibility with existing infrastructures. Hybrid SDN solutions allow businesses to integrate SDN capabilities into their legacy systems seamlessly. This compatibility ensures that businesses can leverage the benefits of SDN without disrupting their current operations, making it a preferred choice for industries where a gradual migration and coexistence of traditional and software-defined networking environments are essential.
The cloud service providers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Cloud service providers require networks that can scale rapidly to accommodate varying workloads and user demands. SDN’s ability to automate scaling processes and efficiently allocate resources aligns with the dynamic nature of cloud environments. Cloud service providers operate vast data centers that host a myriad of applications, services, and content for businesses and consumers worldwide. SDN plays a pivotal role in these environments by enabling automated network provisioning, efficient traffic management, and seamless scalability.
Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific consists of major economies, such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea, which are gaining worldwide attention due to their rapid growth and advancements in all fields. The large population of Asia Pacific is a major traction to investors all over the world for attaining a large subscriber base. Data center deployments are complementary to the SDN technology, and with technological advancement, the SDN market is expected to grow exponentially.
Market Players
The major vendors covered in the SDN market Cisco (US), Huawei (China), VMWare (US), Dell EMC (US), Juniper Networks (US), IBM (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Ciena (US), HPE (US), Nokia (Finland), Arista Networks (US), Extreme Networks (US), Comcast (US), Citrix (US), NEC (Japan), Oracle (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), NVIDIA (US), Fortinet (US), Fujitsu (Japan), HiveIO (US), Lenovo (Hong Kong), Pica8 (US), Scale Computing (US), Canopus Networks (Australia), Zeetta Networks (UK), Trustgrid (US), and COSGrid Networks (India).
