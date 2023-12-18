Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market Demand Trends: Size, Share, and Industry Outlook
Explore the flourishing Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market with our in-depth analysis. Uncover demand dynamics, growth factors, and precise forecasts. Stay ahead in strategic decisions within this evolving market landscape.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 18, 2023 ) The report "Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market by Product, Source (Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil), End-Use (Soaps & Detergents, Personal Care & Cosmetic Products, Food & Beverages, Lubricants & Additives, Solvents), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", is projected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2022 to USD 2.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. High demand for personal care & cosmetic products in countries such as China and India along with the shift in consumer preference towards products having natural additives is expected to drive the palm methyl ester derivatives market.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market”
167 - Market Data Tables
32 - Figures
166 - Pages
The soaps & detergents segment, by end-use, is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period
Based on end-use, the palm methyl ester derivatives is classified into soaps & detergents, personal care & cosmetic products, food & beverages, lubricants & additives, solvents, and others. Growing population of countries such as India and China with a significant growth in urban population has given a boost in the demand for soaps & detergents. Thus, usage of palm methyl ester derivatives in the production of soaps & detergents is expected to drive the market.
Crude palm oil segment, by source, is expected to account for the largest share of the palm methyl ester derivatives market, during the forecast period
Based on source, the palm methyl ester derivatives is classified into crude palm oil and kernel palm oil. Crude palm oil is the major source used in the production of palm methyl ester derivatives. Crude palm oil is expected to account for the largest share in 2022, in terms of value and volume. With rising awareness about the benefits of utilizing natural elements, especially in personal care and home care products, the demand is increasing for palm methyl ester derivatives. This in turn is generating demand for crude palm oil.
Palm methyl laurate segment, by product, is expected to be the fastest growing segment for palm methyl ester derivatives market, during the forecast period
Based on product, the palm methyl ester derivatives is classified into palm methyl caprylate, palm methyl laurate, palm methyl myristate, palm methyl palmitate, palm methyl stearate, palm methyl oleate, palm methyl linoleate, and others. Methyl laurate is used in various other industries such as textile, metal working fluids, and lubricants & greases. There is significant growth related to the textile industry in some of the key countries, such as India and the US which is driving the market for palm methyl laurate derivative.
Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing palm methyl ester derivatives market
Asia Pacific is expected to lead the palm methyl ester derivatives market during the forecast period by value. This demand can be attributed to the high growth in emerging economies such as China and India, that has made Asia Pacific a huge market for palm methyl ester derivatives. China is one of the largest markets for palm methyl ester derivatives across the globe and is expected to contribute a major portion to the overall regional demand for palm methyl ester derivatives during the forecast period.
Some of the leading players in this market include The Procter & Gamble Company (US), Wilmar International Ltd (Singapore), Musim Mas (Singapore), KLK OLEO (Malaysia), Emery Oleochemicals (US), and Hebei Jingu Plasticizer Co., Ltd. (China), among others.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The Knowledge Store™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
