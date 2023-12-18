How to Control AI: Changing Our Trajectory and Democratizing Technology
Let the prophets of AI doom wallow in despair. We can refuse to join them!
Denver, CO and San Antonio, TX – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to introduce the release of How to Control AI: Changing Our Trajectory and Democratizing Technology, in which technology author Jack Wedam explains that laws and regulations will not be enough to control AI. He also shares solutions that are straightforward, common-sense adaptations of ways we already use to control business, influence behaviors and protect the public.
Big Tech is being forced into an AI arms race by forces outside their control, but we can provide off-ramps and stop this mad race to destruction. Corporations, computer scientists and thousands of citizens are pressing Congress for more regulations. The European Parliament has taken the lead in legislation with its Artificial Intelligence Act; however, it contains several structural weaknesses. And more regulations are not enough.
“The secret sauce for controlling AI is controlling electricity to AI systems and other guardrails synergistically reinforcing each other,” the author explains. “This book supplies many clear examples of how to manage risk in addition to many technical and economic solutions. Many are fearful of AI, and some are near panic. I am not. This book will restore your faith in a bright future in which AI will be a powerful and loyal assistant, not a master of our fate.”
How to Control AI is extensively documented with hyperlinks to primary sources for readers who want more information.
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/HowToControlAI.
At 152 pages, How to Control AI is available online through Outskirts Press.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-6904-1 eBook: $9.99
Genre: NON-FICTION / COMPUTERS / Artificial Intelligence
About the Author: Jack Wedam has closely followed computer development since he started computer programming (coding) in 1973. For almost a decade he has warned of societal considerations of computers and AI. He has also authored Google Glass Can Read Your Mind, Cunningly Smart Phones, and Is Your Smartphone Your Possession – Or Your Obsession? He is now retired and lives in Texas.
