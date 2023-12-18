Baxter the Traveling Bunny
A delightful, colorful children’s book full of adventure with Baxter the Traveling Bunny
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 18, 2023 ) Denver, CO and Dallas, TX – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to introduce the release of Baxter the Traveling Bunny, written and illustrated by Lynne Izganics. This new children’s book follows a beloved 15-year-old family pet bunny, Baxter, and his adventures to his favorite destinations.
Baxter was a silverback Dutch bunny, a show bunny and family pet for 15 years, even though bunnies like Baxter have a life span of only 5-8 years. Baxter had a very unusual personality. He would rattle the cage in the morning to say it was time to wake up and be fed. With his teeth, he would throw big wooden toys into his cage and pile them up like building blocks. He loved to be cuddled and would nip gently to show his love. If he was annoyed, he would grunt.
“We took him on many family trips,” the author says. “He was great company. Baxter was loved by all. Since we all have blue eyes, we felt he belonged in our family the day we found him at the pet shop. He was a precious addition. A year after his passing, I decided to write and illustrate my first children’s book about Baxter. I hope that reading this book will bring as much happiness to others as he brought to us.”
The story of Baxter’s travels with his family will help educate children about the joys of having a pet and the fun of traveling to other countries.
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/BaxterTheTravelingBunny.
At 24 pages, Baxter The Traveling Bunny is available online through Outskirts Press. It will also be sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the children’s book category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-6572-2 Format: 11 x 8.5 color paperback Retail: $15.95
ISBN: 978-1-9772-6573-9 Format: 11 x 8.5 color casebound Retail: $28.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: JUVENILE FICTION / Animals / Pets
About the Author: Lynne Izganics is an author and illustrator based in Flower Mound, Texas. She studied illustration, drawing, and watercolor, ink, and oil painting for three years under Studio Art House. Lynne’s specialty is drawing and painting animals. She is a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. An avid lover of the arts, she enjoys attending musicals and visiting museums.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
