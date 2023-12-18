Darwin Was Not There On That Day: A Different History of Creation
Author Gerald Patrick Curran uses fantasy and fact to shed light on real prehistory conundrums that still stump scientists in new novel.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 18, 2023 ) Denver, CO and Washington, DC – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to introduce the release of Darwin Was Not There On That Day: A Different History of Creation, a new novel by Gerald Patrick Curran that takes a unique look at the origins of life.
The year is 2098 AD, and we have developed a permanent settlement on Mars. When a little girl's father leaves her for a plumb job that takes him to that planet, she is consoled by an angel. Her adventure begins at an old observatory museum outside Glasgow; the angel then whisks her away through eons of time to adventures in "Outer Paradise," where she discovers how our universe began. She visits a jungle in Southern Africa and sees our first parent, and finally, when her dad returns from Mars, she is there to greet him.
For generations, scientists have wrestled with ideas about our origins, offering theories such as evolution, natural selection, and the Big Bang Theory. Gerald Patrick Curran’s story flies in the face of these theories with truly inspired answers. Inspired by his academic studies of prehistory in countries around the world—along with his Christian faith—Curran unties some of the knottiest puzzles of the Universe.
“In a search to discover what other cultures might look like,” Curran explains, “I traveled to India via Turkey and Iran. Later in Melbourne, Australia, my studies extended to the 50,000-year-old cultures and beliefs of the Aboriginal peoples. As a teenager, it had been sad to learn that a scientist named Charles Darwin decided that we were descended ‘…from a hairy…quadruped.’ Luckily, as a child, I had been taken to see The Wizard of Oz and since then I have always sensed that behind every scientific ‘fact’ is the possibility of a fantastic reality.”
ISBN: 978-1-9772-6816-7 Format: 5 x 8 paperback Retail: $19.95
ISBN: 978-1-9772-6822-8 Format: 5 x 8 hardback Retail: $34.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: FICTION / Christian / Fantasy
About the Author: Gerald Patrick Curran was born and raised near a small town in Southern Ireland. He studied Architecture in Dublin, where the gift of skepticism, inherited from his mother, inspired him to ask during one class, “Were kings really buried under those huge mounds of earth and rock?” And so began his interest in prehistory. Curran is also the author of Mary of Africa. He can be contacted at: geraldcurran@verizon.net
