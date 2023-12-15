Legumes Market to Reach USD 17.17 Billion by 2029
Legumes, encompassing various species within the Fabaceae family, offer a diverse range of nutritionally rich seeds in dehiscent and indehiscent fruits.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 15, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Legumes Market was USD 11.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 17.17 Billion by 2029.
Legumes Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Legumes Market Report encompasses an extensive analysis of the market landscape, including market size, trends, and growth drivers. The research methodology involves collecting data from primary and secondary sources, conducting surveys and interviews, and utilizing analytical tools for qualitative and quantitative assessment.
Legumes Market Dynamics
The legumes market is experiencing growth due to increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits associated with legume consumption, such as being rich in protein, fiber, and essential nutrients. Additionally, the rising demand for plant-based protein sources, coupled with a surge in vegetarian and vegan diets, is driving the market's expansion globally.
Legumes Market Regional Insights
The Asia-Pacific region is dominating the legumes market in 2022 highlighting the crucial role of legumes in nutritional sustenance, agricultural stability, and economic equilibrium. Indigenous varieties like adzuki bean and horse gram remain untapped. The region's heightened focus on boosting legume production signifies a shift in agricultural priorities, recognizing legumes as primary protein sources, vital for food security across diverse rural and urban populations, notably in countries like China, India, Myanmar, and Vietnam.
Legumes Market Segmentation
By Type
Beans
Lentils
Chickpeas
Peas
Soybeans
Others
By Category
Conventional
Organic
By End User
Food and Beverage
Animal Feed
Pharmaceutical
Others
By Distribution Channel
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Online Retail
Specialty Stores
Others
Legumes Key Competitors include:
Cargill
Olam International
Ingredion Incorporated
The Scoular Company
SunOpta Inc.
Sun Agro
Bonduelle
Emsland Group
Bean Growers Australia
Arbel
