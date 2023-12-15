Single Axis Solar Tracker Market to Reach USD 63.23 Bn by 2029
In the ever-evolving realm of renewable energy, solar power reigns supreme as a sustainable solution for electricity generation.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 15, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Single Axis Solar Tracker Market was USD 18.6 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.1 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 63.23 Bn by 2029.
Single Axis Solar Tracker Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
This research employs a quantitative methodology, utilizing surveys to collect data from manufacturers, distributors, and consumers. The market is segmented based on product types, Axis Rotation, Application, and regions. Statistical analysis was conducted to examine market trends, factors influencing demand, and growth prospects.
Single Axis Solar Tracker Market Dynamics
The Single Axis Solar Tracker market is experiencing growth driven by increased efficiency in solar energy collection. These trackers optimize sunlight capture by adjusting panels along a single axis, enhancing energy output. The demand surge is due to their ability to improve energy generation compared to fixed systems, appealing to industries and utility-scale solar projects seeking higher output and cost-effectiveness.
Single Axis Solar Tracker Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the Single Axis Solar Tracker market in 2022 due to its robust technological infrastructure Favors the uptake of solar tracking systems like single-axis trackers. Significant investments in renewable projects, including solar installations with single-axis trackers, propel the growth of the regional Single Axis Solar Tracker Market, spurred by accessible funding and a focus on environmental responsibility.
Single Axis Solar Tracker Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Photovoltaic (PV) Trackers
Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Trackers
By Axis Rotation
Horizontal Single-Axis Trackers
Vertical Single-Axis Trackers
By Application
Residential
Commercial
Utility-Scale
Single Axis Solar Tracker Key Competitors include:
Nextracker
Array Technologies
Trina Solar Co
Amerisolar
NewEra Solar Technologies
