Modular Data Center Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2030
Report define, describe, and forecast the global Modular Data center market based on component (solutions and services), organization size, vertical, and region.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, December 15, 2023 ) According to a research report "Modular Data Center Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Media & Entertainment, and Manufacturing) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" published by MarketsandMarkets, the Modular data center market size is expected to grow from USD 25.8 billion in 2023 to USD 81.2 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.8% during the forecast period. Data center optimization initiatives to address critical infrastructure inefficiencies are expected to boost the adoption of modular data centers globally. The US Office of Management and Budget (OMB) launched the Data Center Optimization Initiative (DCOI) to cut down on data center footprints and eliminate inefficiencies. Since its launch, data center providers have taken proactive steps to guarantee that their products support DCOI compliance. As a result, more federal agencies are implementing cutting-edge modular data centers and maintenance services.
Browse 262 market data Tables and 58 Figures spread through 310 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Modular Data Center Market - Global Forecast to 2030"
Based on individual modules, cooling modules will record the highest CAGR in the modular data center market during the forecast period.
Data center infrastructure requires a range of cooling architectures depending on location, cost, efficiency, and reliability. Cooling modules include various cooling systems designed to cool the IT equipment within the data center. They aid in lowering the modules' initial purchase prices. Moreover, cooling systems assist in removing heat from the data center and maintaining the ideal temperature for effective operation, since rising processing power in modular data centers has increased the amount of heat emitted.. The advantage of scalability and flexibility has further added to the demand for cooling modules worldwide.
By Organization Size, the large enterprises segment holds a larger market share during the forecast period.
Organizations with an employee strength of more than 1,000 can be considered large enterprises. Large enterprises face various issues related to higher power consumption and carbon footprint. Modular data centers are highly efficient in power and cooling as components such as storage devices, servers, UPS, and cooling systems are fixed in the box, unlike traditional data centers. Modular data centers further help enterprises with easy and quick deployments, thus helping them to expand their existing data centers instead of constructing new ones. They save a lot of time and reduce the building and maintenance costs. Due to the ever-increasing data storage needs, large enterprises are adopting large data centers with highly scalable infrastructure.
By region, the Asia Pacific region recorded the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth opportunities in the coming years, owing to the increased adoption of advanced technologies such as IoT and cloud computing. This region is home to many global telecommunications and edge network companies, including Huawei, Telstra, Vodafone, Optus, China Telecom, Vodafone, and NTT Docomo, contributing to the growth of the Modular Data center market. The rapid growth of the social media and gaming sectors in the Asia Pacific has increased the demand for an explicitly scalable architecture capable of handling complex operations. This demand can be met by the effective deployment of modular data center solutions, further contributing to market growth. Due to the significant technological opportunities provided by Asia Pacific, many top vendors have set up their presence in this region. The growing demand for hyperscale and hyperconverged infrastructure, coupled with the increasing number of internet-connected users, is also fueling the growth of the modular data center market in the region. Leading companies, including Google, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft, are investing heavily in Asia Pacific and building regional data center facilities. These investments are further contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific modular data center market.
Some of the key players operating in the Modular data center market are – Dell Technologies (US), Vertiv (US), Schneider Electric (France), IBM (US), Huawei (China), Eaton (Ireland), Rittal (Germany), HPE (US), Silent-Aire (Canada), and Eltek (Norway).
