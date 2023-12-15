Food Texture Market: A Growth Trajectory to USD 18.8 Billion by 2028
The global food texture market size is anticipated to be valued USD 14.3 billion in 2023, growing to USD 18.8 billion by 2028 at a 5.6% CAGR. This growth is primarily attributed to increasing consumer demand for diverse food experiences and textures.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, December 15, 2023 ) The global food texture market is on an upward trajectory, with a projected value of USD 18.8 billion by 2028, marking significant growth from USD 14.3 billion in 2023. This expansion, accompanied by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period in terms of value, can be attributed to several driving factors.
Meeting the Convenience Craze: The Demand for Ready-to-Eat Foods
One of the key factors propelling the food texture market is the growing demand for convenience and ready-to-eat food products, particularly in the developing world. Modern lifestyles and changing consumer preferences have fueled a surge in the popularity of on-the-go meal solutions.
Request for PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1224
The Health Revolution: Clean-Label Products and Wellness Trends
Another significant driver of market growth is the increase in demand for clean-label products, aligning with the broader consumer shift toward health and wellness. Consumers, especially in developed countries, are increasingly seeking food products free from artificial or synthetic additives due to concerns over potential long-term health effects.
Natural Alternatives for Texture and Shelf-Life Extension
To achieve the desired texture and prolong the shelf life of their products, manufacturers are turning to natural preservatives, thickeners, and sweeteners. This shift toward natural alternatives is driven by a more health-conscious consumer base that seeks minimally processed and naturally sourced food and beverage options.
The Momentum of Clean-Label Products in the Packaged Food Industry
The trend toward clean-label products is gaining momentum on a global scale, impacting the entire packaged food industry. Consumers are showing a growing interest in understanding the ingredients and production processes used in their food products. They are also willing to pay a premium for products they perceive as clean and free of harmful additives. This heightened scrutiny of labels and nutritional information is significantly influencing purchasing decisions.
Natural Dominance in the Food Texture Market
Within the food texture market, the natural segment has surged to the forefront. Traditional texturizers like cornstarch, gelatin, agar agar, and pectin, derived from natural sources, have gained popularity and widespread commercialization. This segment is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, thanks to its strong appeal among consumers seeking natural alternatives with perceived health benefits and sustainability.
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1224
North America's Leadership in the Food Texture Market
North America has played a dominant role in the food texture market during the study period. The region, with a well-established food and beverage industry, is home to numerous leading manufacturers, including Tyson Foods, The Coca-Cola Company, Mondelez International, General Mills, and The Kraft Heinz Company. The United States stands out as one of the top 10 exporters of cellulose and its chemical derivatives, as well as pectin. Canada is also among the top 10 exporters of gelatin, underlining the region's significant production capacity of various food texturizers.
Key Players Shaping the North American Market
Key players in North America's food texture market, such as ADM, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., DSM, and CP Kelco US Inc., are instrumental in shaping the industry landscape. This article provides an in-depth competitive analysis of these market leaders, offering insights into their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. As the food texture market continues its upward trajectory, these players are poised to play a pivotal role in its growth and evolution.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Meeting the Convenience Craze: The Demand for Ready-to-Eat Foods
One of the key factors propelling the food texture market is the growing demand for convenience and ready-to-eat food products, particularly in the developing world. Modern lifestyles and changing consumer preferences have fueled a surge in the popularity of on-the-go meal solutions.
Request for PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1224
The Health Revolution: Clean-Label Products and Wellness Trends
Another significant driver of market growth is the increase in demand for clean-label products, aligning with the broader consumer shift toward health and wellness. Consumers, especially in developed countries, are increasingly seeking food products free from artificial or synthetic additives due to concerns over potential long-term health effects.
Natural Alternatives for Texture and Shelf-Life Extension
To achieve the desired texture and prolong the shelf life of their products, manufacturers are turning to natural preservatives, thickeners, and sweeteners. This shift toward natural alternatives is driven by a more health-conscious consumer base that seeks minimally processed and naturally sourced food and beverage options.
The Momentum of Clean-Label Products in the Packaged Food Industry
The trend toward clean-label products is gaining momentum on a global scale, impacting the entire packaged food industry. Consumers are showing a growing interest in understanding the ingredients and production processes used in their food products. They are also willing to pay a premium for products they perceive as clean and free of harmful additives. This heightened scrutiny of labels and nutritional information is significantly influencing purchasing decisions.
Natural Dominance in the Food Texture Market
Within the food texture market, the natural segment has surged to the forefront. Traditional texturizers like cornstarch, gelatin, agar agar, and pectin, derived from natural sources, have gained popularity and widespread commercialization. This segment is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, thanks to its strong appeal among consumers seeking natural alternatives with perceived health benefits and sustainability.
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1224
North America's Leadership in the Food Texture Market
North America has played a dominant role in the food texture market during the study period. The region, with a well-established food and beverage industry, is home to numerous leading manufacturers, including Tyson Foods, The Coca-Cola Company, Mondelez International, General Mills, and The Kraft Heinz Company. The United States stands out as one of the top 10 exporters of cellulose and its chemical derivatives, as well as pectin. Canada is also among the top 10 exporters of gelatin, underlining the region's significant production capacity of various food texturizers.
Key Players Shaping the North American Market
Key players in North America's food texture market, such as ADM, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., DSM, and CP Kelco US Inc., are instrumental in shaping the industry landscape. This article provides an in-depth competitive analysis of these market leaders, offering insights into their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. As the food texture market continues its upward trajectory, these players are poised to play a pivotal role in its growth and evolution.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results