Leukapheresis Market worth $100 million by 2028
Leukapheresis Market by Product (Devices, Filters, Membrane Separators), Leukopak (Mobilized, Non-Mobilized), Indication (ALL, NHL, Multiple Myeloma), Application (Research, Therapeutic), End User (Hospitals, Pharma, Biotech) & Region - Global Forecast to
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 14, 2023 ) The report "Leukapheresis Market by Product (Devices, Filters, Membrane Separators), Leukopak (Mobilized, Non-Mobilized), Indication (ALL, NHL, Multiple Myeloma), Application (Research, Therapeutic), End User (Hospitals, Pharma, Biotech) - Global Forecast to 2028", is anticipated to reach USD 100 million by 2028 from USD 70 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.3%. The global leukopaks market is anticipated to reach USD 1020 million by 2028 from USD 200 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 38.1%. The leukopaks market is driven by the increasing demand for leukopaks in research applications, such as the development of new cancer treatments. The demand for leukopaks is growing due to the increasing number of research studies being conducted on cancer. The development of new cancer treatments is also driving the demand for leukopaks. Other factors that are contributing to the growth of the leukopaks market include the increasing incidence and prevalence of cancer, the growing popularity of personalized medicine, advances in medical technology, and growing awareness about leukopaks and their benefits in developing nations.
In this report, the overall leukapheresis market is divided into the leukapheresis products market and the Leukopaks Market. The leukapheresis products Market is classified into segments including type, application, end user, and region, and the leukopaks Market is classified into segments such as type, indication, end user, and region.
The disposables segment accounted for the larger share of the leukapheresis products market.
By type, the leukapheresis products market can be segmented into devices and disposables. The disposables segment occupied a larger share of the leukapheresis products market in 2022. The disposables used in leukapheresis procedures are products used to access blood vessels and store blood components, replacement fluids, and anticoagulants to prevent blood from clotting in the process. Disposables are used for both automated blood collection and therapeutic leukapheresis. They include apheresis catheters, needle sets, centrifuge bowls, tubing sets/pipeline systems, collection bags, and various solutions such as saline, anticoagulants, media, columns, filters, and cell separation kits.
The mobilized leukopaks segment dominated the leukopaks market based on type.
By type, the leukopaks market is categorized into mobilized leukopaks, non-mobilized leukopaks, diseased leukopaks, and isolated PBMCs. The mobilized leukopaks segment dominated the leukopaks market in 2022. Mobilized leukopaks are mainly used in preclinical and clinical research in a variety of fields, including cancer immunotherapy, cell therapy, and regenerative medicine. Charles River Laboratories (US), Discovery Life Sciences (US), StemExpress (US), BioIVT (US), and Caltag Medsystems (UK) are some of the major players offering mobilized leukopaks for research and clinical applications.
North American region dominated the Leukapheresis market with the largest market share.
The Leukapheresis market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America reported the largest share of the Leukapheresis market in 2022. The incidence and prevalence of leukemia are increasing in North America, due to factors such as environmental pollution, exposure to radiation, and unhealthy lifestyle habits. This is driving the demand for leukapheresis products, which are used to treat leukemia.
Key players in the leukapheresis products market include Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Terumo BCT, Inc. (US), Macopharma SA (France), and Miltenyi Biotec (Germany). Some prominent players in the leukopaks market are Discovery Life Sciences (US), StemExpress, LLC (US), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), Caltag Medsystems Limited (UK), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), and ZenBio (US). These companies adopted strategies such as product launches, business expansions, agreements, partnerships, and acquisitions to strengthen their presence in the Leukapheresis market.
