Dubai's thriving real estate market takes centre stage at IPS 2024
Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a premier destination for real estate investments
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 11, 2023 ) Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- In partnership with Dubai Land Department (DLD), the International Property Show (IPS) is gearing up for its 20th edition in 2024, taking place from 27 to 29 February 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a premier destination for real estate investments, and IPS 2024’s overarching objective is to further consolidate the pivotal role of the real estate sector within the UAE economy. Dubai’s appeal is further strengthened by the anticipated growth of the UAE economy and the fulfilment of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 goals.
Sustainable growth of the real estate sector
His Excellency Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director General of Dubai Land Department, said: “In recent years, we have witnessed remarkable successes in terms of attracting real estate investments, as well as substantial growth in transaction numbers and volumes. None of this would have been achievable without the visionary leadership, supervision, and support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, whose commitment to the real estate sector has solidified the emirate’s position as a global destination, rivalling the world’s largest cities. Dubai has consistently been at the forefront of adopting cutting-edge technologies and leveraging them to cater to the real estate sector. This strategic approach has paved the way for the delivery of proactive services aimed at promoting leadership and ensuring the efficient governance of the sector. At Dubai Land Department (DLD), in close collaboration with our valued partners, we are resolute in our dedication to uphold this approach, thereby charting a course for continued success and sustainability in Dubai’s dynamic real estate market.”
The preferred destination for investors and buyers
In his turn, Dawood Al Shezawi, President of IPS, emphasized: “At IPS, we are keen to offer an optimal platform for engaging with the community of real estate investors, customers, and stakeholders. Our aim is to strengthen their trust in the real estate sector in Dubai, aligning with the government’s objectives to establish an environment that is not only investor-friendly but also aligns with its vision of becoming a global hub for real estate investment.”
Enhancing global position
Dubai’s real estate market continues to shine on the global stage and according to the latest data from Knight Frank, residential property prices in Dubai experienced a 5.6% surge during Q1 of 2023. This uptick has pushed property values to a remarkable 20% increase compared to Q1 of 2020.
Organized in partnership with the Dubai Land Department, IPS 2024 offers diverse events throughout the year, encompassing activities like the IPS Exhibition, Conference, Oscars, Future Cities, Connect, Finance, Women, Youth, Studio, PropTech, and Design. With exhibitors from over 140 countries, the event provides an opportunity to examine Dubai's real estate sector and global investment prospects.
-Ends-
For more details:
Poornima Tyagi
Media Specialist
00971525579808
This press release is issued through Arab Newswire (www.arabnewswire.com) – a newswire service for Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and it is distributed by EmailWire™ (www.emailwire.com) – the global newswire service that provides Press release distribution with guaranteed results™.
Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a premier destination for real estate investments, and IPS 2024’s overarching objective is to further consolidate the pivotal role of the real estate sector within the UAE economy. Dubai’s appeal is further strengthened by the anticipated growth of the UAE economy and the fulfilment of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 goals.
Sustainable growth of the real estate sector
His Excellency Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director General of Dubai Land Department, said: “In recent years, we have witnessed remarkable successes in terms of attracting real estate investments, as well as substantial growth in transaction numbers and volumes. None of this would have been achievable without the visionary leadership, supervision, and support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, whose commitment to the real estate sector has solidified the emirate’s position as a global destination, rivalling the world’s largest cities. Dubai has consistently been at the forefront of adopting cutting-edge technologies and leveraging them to cater to the real estate sector. This strategic approach has paved the way for the delivery of proactive services aimed at promoting leadership and ensuring the efficient governance of the sector. At Dubai Land Department (DLD), in close collaboration with our valued partners, we are resolute in our dedication to uphold this approach, thereby charting a course for continued success and sustainability in Dubai’s dynamic real estate market.”
The preferred destination for investors and buyers
In his turn, Dawood Al Shezawi, President of IPS, emphasized: “At IPS, we are keen to offer an optimal platform for engaging with the community of real estate investors, customers, and stakeholders. Our aim is to strengthen their trust in the real estate sector in Dubai, aligning with the government’s objectives to establish an environment that is not only investor-friendly but also aligns with its vision of becoming a global hub for real estate investment.”
Enhancing global position
Dubai’s real estate market continues to shine on the global stage and according to the latest data from Knight Frank, residential property prices in Dubai experienced a 5.6% surge during Q1 of 2023. This uptick has pushed property values to a remarkable 20% increase compared to Q1 of 2020.
Organized in partnership with the Dubai Land Department, IPS 2024 offers diverse events throughout the year, encompassing activities like the IPS Exhibition, Conference, Oscars, Future Cities, Connect, Finance, Women, Youth, Studio, PropTech, and Design. With exhibitors from over 140 countries, the event provides an opportunity to examine Dubai's real estate sector and global investment prospects.
-Ends-
For more details:
Poornima Tyagi
Media Specialist
00971525579808
This press release is issued through Arab Newswire (www.arabnewswire.com) – a newswire service for Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and it is distributed by EmailWire™ (www.emailwire.com) – the global newswire service that provides Press release distribution with guaranteed results™.
Contact Information:
Strategic Exhibitions & Conferences
Poornima Tyagi
Tel: 00971525579808
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Strategic Exhibitions & Conferences
Poornima Tyagi
Tel: 00971525579808
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results