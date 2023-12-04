Waterproof Tapes Market Insights: Key Players and Growth Opportunities
Dive into the dynamic Waterproof Tapes Market, unraveling size, share, and growth dynamics. Gain strategic insights and expert reviews navigating its evolving landscape, offering perspectives on innovation, sustainability, and emerging opportunities.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 04, 2023 ) The report "Waterproof Tapes Market by Resin (Acrylic, Silicone, Butyl), Substrate Type (Plastic, Metal, Rubber), End-Use Industry (Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Building & Construction, Healthcare, Packaging) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", is projected to grow from USD 15.5 billion in 2022 to USD 21.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2022 and 2027. Growing demand from electrical & electronic and building & construction industries to increase the market of waterproof tapes.
The Waterproof Tapes industry produces adhesive tapes designed to resist water and moisture, finding applications across various sectors. In Electrical & Electronics, Waterproof Tapes provide insulation and protection. In Automotive, they contribute to weatherproofing. Building & Construction relies on them for sealing and joining materials. Healthcare utilizes Waterproof Tapes for medical applications. Additionally, the Packaging Industry employs these tapes for secure and water-resistant packaging solutions. The growing demand across these diverse sectors highlights the versatility and indispensability of Waterproof Tapes in various applications.
Healthcare is the fastest-growing segment of the overall waterproof tapes market.
The major applications of waterproof tapes in the healthcare industry are surgical containers, monitoring electrodes, cover wounds, fix cover shields during surgeries, protecting abrasions, cuts, minor burns, blisters, and incisions. They are also used as initial bandage cover, general taping needs, and out-patient use. The tapes are also ideal for swimmers, patch tests, carriers for cutaneous transfer drugs, fixing ostomy bags, and transdermal systems.
China is the largest waterproof tapes market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.
The building and construction industry in China is expected to grow due to the implementation of new industry norms and promotional activities. Rising demand from new construction and renovation activities, government and private investment in residential and commercial projects, and rising consumer spending power are the prominent driving factors for the growth of the waterproof tapes market in China. Increased population, improved lifestyle, low labor costs, and restructured environmental regulat.
Waterproof Tapes Market Key Players
The key players profiled in the waterproof tapes market report are 3M (US), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), tesa SE (Germany), Johnson & Johnson (US), and Henkel AG & CO. KGAA (Germany
3M Company is a diversified chemical company that offers a wide range of products including adhesives, bonding materials, coatings, and specialty materials. 3M operates in four business segments: safety and industrial, transportation and electronics, healthcare, and consumer. 3M Company manufactures adhesive tapes for varied applications through the industrial and consumer segments. The company operates in 70 countries (including production site and corporate operation) and offers products and solutions in 200 countries in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.
Nitto Denko Corporation manufactures and sells adhesives, optical films, semiconductor devices, electronics, and medical products. The company operates through three segments: optronics, industrial tape, and life sciences. The optronics segment provides LCD-related materials and other processing materials; the industrial tape segment provides bonding and joining products as well as engineering plastics, and the life sciences segment provides adhesive tapes for use in the medical sector.
