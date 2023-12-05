Semolina Market is expected to reach USD 3.03 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 2.5 Percent
The Semolina Market size was valued at USD 2.55 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.03 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 2.5 %
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 05, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Semolina Market was USD 2.55 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 3.03 Billion by 2029.
Semolina Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The report provides a complete analysis of region-wise and segment-wise analysis of the Semolina Market share. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Semolina Market size. SWOT is used to identify the threats and weaknesses of the market while PESTLE is used to employ the competitive intensity of the Semolina Market.
Semolina Market Dynamics
The semolina market is growing due to the increasing popularity of pasta and bakery products worldwide. Semolina's high nutritional value, gluten strength for pasta making, and versatility in various cuisines drive its demand. Additionally, the rising trend of healthier eating habits and diverse culinary preferences fuel market growth.
Semolina Market Regional Insights
In 2022, Asia-Pacific experienced notable growth in the semolina market due to its strong culinary heritage emphasizing pasta consumption. The region's enduring love for traditional pasta dishes, coupled with a growing demand for healthier alternatives, propelled the increased adoption and utilization of semolina in pasta and bakery products, fostering market growth.
Semolina Market Segmentation
By Source
Wheat
Rice
Corn
By Category
Organic
Conventional
By Distribution Channel
Supermarkets and hypermarkets
Conventional stores
Online
Others
Semolina Key Competitors include:
Aashirvaad (Inida)
ITC Ltd. (India)
LT Foods (Inida)
Samrat (Inida)
General Mills Inc. (US)
Conagra Brands (US)
ARDENT MILLS (US)
Gilchester Organics (UK)
Shree Kailash Grain Mills Pvt. Ltd (India)
SADAF FOODS (US)
MISKO (Greece)
Kupiec (Poland)
Honeywell Flour Mills (Nigeria)
Europasta SE (Czech Republic)
Others
Maximize Market Research is leading Food and beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
Dried Pasta Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 67.63 Billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.5 percent during the forecast period.
Pasta Market -The Market size is expected to reach USD 76.47 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.12 percent during the forecast period.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Défense and other manufacturing sectors.
