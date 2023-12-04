Oil and gas carbon capture and storage Market to reach USD 8.51 Billion by 2029 at a growth rate of 14 percent over the forecast period
Oil and gas carbon capture and storage Market size was valued at USD 3.4 Bn in 2022 and Oil and gas carbon capture and storage revenue is expected to reach USD 8.51 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 14% over the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 04, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Oil and gas carbon capture and storage Market was USD 3.4 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 8.51 Bn by 2029.
Oil and gas carbon capture and storage Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Oil and gas carbon capture and storage Market report analyzes the market through segments and sub-segments. It provides drivers, with opportunities and restraints. Primary and secondary research methods were used to collect data. SWOT analysis was used to assess data. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the size of the market.
Oil and gas carbon capture and storage Market Dynamics
The increasing uptake of Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) methods within the industry emerges as a significant catalyst for the growth of the Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) market. The growing practices of EOR are contributing to a heightened demand for CO2 for injection into reservoirs.
Oil and gas carbon capture and storage Market Regional Insights
Europe is expected to dominate the market since the European Union’s growing focus on carbon neutrality. North America is also expected to hold the largest share over the period of time.
Oil and gas carbon capture and storage Market Segmentation
By Technology
Capture
Transportation
Storage
By End User
Oil and Gas Industry
Industrial Facilities
Energy Sector
Oil and gas carbon capture and storage Market Key Competitors include:
Fluro Corporation (US)
ExxonMobil Corporation (US)
Linde PLC (UK)
Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands)
JGC Holdings Corporation (Japan)
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
