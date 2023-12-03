Utility Markers Market to reach USD 497 Million by 2029 at a growth rate of 7.37 percent over the forecast period
Devices known as utility markers are made to identify, mark, and show the existence of subterranean utilities or particular areas of interest.
EMAILWIRE.COM, December 03, 2023 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Utility Markers Market was USD 302 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.37 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 497 Mn by 2029.
Utility Markers Market Report Scope and Research Methodology
The Utility Markers Market report employs a detailed research methodology across major geographic regions, encompassing drivers, opportunities, restraints, and new market entrants. Utilizing a bottom-up approach, the market size was estimated by value and volume. Data collection involved both primary and secondary research, with subsequent analysis conducted through SWOT and PESTLE methods. The report provides an analysis based on various segments such as type, application and function and its sub-segments.
Utility Markers Market Dynamics
The Utility Markers Market is driven by increased infrastructure development, stringent regulations for underground utility identification, and the need for accurate and efficient utility mapping. Growing awareness of safety measures, urbanization, and ongoing investments in utility detection technologies further contribute to the market's expansion, creating opportunities for utility marker solutions.
Utility Markers Market Regional Insights
North America held the largest share of the market with 30 percent in 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. Various growing electronics and manufacturing technologies driving the region’s growth.
Utility Markers Market Segmentation
By Type
Ball Markers
Tape Markers
Disk Markers
Others
By Application
Gas
Telecommunication
Water
Power
Waste Water
By Function
Passive
Programmable
Utility Markers Market Key Competitors include:
3M
Tempo Communications, Inc
Komplex
Hexatronic Group AB
Radiodetection Ltd.
Rycom Instruments, Inc.
Seton
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.
